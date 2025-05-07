The Indian government has issued a Letter of Intent to Elon Musk's Starlink, clearing a key hurdle for its satellite-based internet services launch in the country.

The Indian government has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to Starlink, paving the way for Elon Musk-led SpaceX to launch satellite-based internet services in the country, according to a PTI report quoting sources familiar with the development.

Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, offers high-speed, low-latency broadband internet using a network of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. With this move, India inches closer to welcoming the ambitious satellite internet service, which is already operational in several countries.

Sources told PTI that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued the LoI to Starlink, marking a crucial step in the company’s entry into the Indian satcom market. The development follows similar approvals granted earlier to Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications.

Unlike traditional satellite services that depend on geostationary satellites orbiting 36,000 km above the Earth, Starlink uses a constellation of LEO satellites situated just 550 km above the surface. This closer proximity significantly reduces latency and improves internet speed and reliability, enabling services such as HD video streaming, online gaming, and video conferencing.

Currently, Starlink operates a fleet of over 7,000 satellites and plans to expand this number to more than 40,000 in the coming years. The network uses a dynamic mesh system to provide seamless global internet connectivity, especially targeting remote and underserved regions.