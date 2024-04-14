Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Stay calm': Indian embassy in Israel releases emergency helpline numbers amid Iran attack

    Indian embassy in Israel on Sunday issued an advisory urging all Indian nationals in Israel to stay calm and adhere to safety protocols issued by the local authorities. It further said, "Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all our nationals."

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

    After Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel, India on Sunday expressed concerns highlighting the threat to the peace and security in the region. Indian embassy in Israel on Sunday issued an advisory urging all Indian nationals in Israel to stay calm and adhere to safety protocols issued by the local authorities.

    It further said, "Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all our nationals."

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a press release calling for an immediate de-escalation and urged all sides to show moderation, abstain from violence, and resume diplomatic consultations.

    "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a news statement. It further said, "We demand an immediate end to the hostilities, the use of prudence, a retreat from aggression, and a restoration to diplomatic relations." 

    Further, MEA affirmed that they are closely monitoring the situation in the Iran-Israel conflict. "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," the MEA release added.

    As the Iranian attack escalates tensions in the region, US President Joe Biden held talks with Israeli PM following meetings with the Security Cabinet and the War Cabinet.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
