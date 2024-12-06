Indian delegation to witness ordainment of Fr George Jacob Koovakad as Cardinal at Vatican

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has authorized a high-level Indian delegation, led by Union Minister George Kurian, to attend the ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as a cardinal at the Vatican. Koovakad, a member of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Changanassery, will become the sixth person from Kerala to hold the title.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 9:11 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a high-level Indian delegation to attend the ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as a cardinal by the Pope at a ceremony in Vatican City on Saturday, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced.

The delegation, led by Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian, includes Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha member Satam Singh Sandhu, and BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony, and Tom Vadakkan. The team departed for the Vatican on Friday (Dec 06).

"Kerala Priest George Koovakad To Become Cardinal In Vatican: Historic Moment for India," Chandrashekhar posted on X on Thursday.

"This delegation being sent by PM @narendramodi will convey the good wishes of PM, the Christian community and All people of India at this most proud occassion for all Indians," he said. 

Speaking to the media, Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded that the delegation will convey the best wishes of all Indians and Christian believers. He described the moment as a matter of great pride and mentioned that the team will meet Pope Francis tomorrow. 

MP Kodikunnil Suresh told Asianet News that during their meeting with the Pope tomorrow morning, he will extend an invitation to India. The MP added that the government has the discretion to decide who should be part of the official delegation. He also noted that there were no criticisms from the opposition about not including more opposition members, and that such criticism would not diminish the significance of the event.

Koovakad (51) is affiliated with the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Changanassery. Upon his elevation to cardinal, he will be the sixth individual from Kerala to hold this prestigious position. Cardinals are responsible for electing the Pope, and Koovakad will join 21 others from around the world who will be appointed as cardinals this Saturday (Dec 7).

Koovakad, who is currently in the Vatican, is tasked with coordinating Pope Francis' international travel itinerary. He became part of the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 2006 after completing his training at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

