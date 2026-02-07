The Indian Coast Guard busted an international oil smuggling racket by intercepting three vessels 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai. The syndicate smuggled cheap oil from conflict zones via mid-sea transfers to evade duties and taxes.

The Indian Coast Guard busted an international oil smuggling racket on Friday through an intricate sea-air network.

Details of the Smuggling Operation

According to an official release, the vessels involved devised a method to smuggle large volumes of cheap oil and oil-based cargo from conflict-ridden countries and profit by mid-sea transfer to motor tankers in international waters. The syndicate consists of a network of handlers operating from various countries, coordinating the sale and transfer between seagoing vessels.

Interception and Investigation

Three vessels were intercepted by ICG ships, about 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai on Thursday, and through sustained rummaging, corroboration of electronic data onboard the suspect vessels, verification of documents and interrogation of the crew, the ICG specialist boarding team established the chain of incidents and the modus operandi of the criminals.

High-Tech Surveillance Leads to Identification

ICG tech-inclusive systems detected a motor tanker conducting suspicious activity in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zones, prompting a digital investigation into the actions of the vessel. ICG further undertook data pattern analysis of other vessels closing in on the vessel and identified two other vessels as possible suspects involved in the illicit transfer of oil-based cargo at sea, evading significant duties owed to the coastal states, including India, the release stated.

On Thursday, ICG specialist teams boarded the vessels and confirmed the accuracy of the digital evidence, leading to the apprehension of the vessels. The vessels are likely to be escorted to Mumbai for further investigation & handing over to Indian Customs and law enforcement agencies for further action.

Evasive Tactics and International Links

The vessels were found to frequently change identity to evade law enforcement actions by coastal states. The vessel owners are based in other countries, as per initial investigations.

Reinforcing India's Maritime Security Role

The operation, initiated through digital surveillance and enforced through the ever-expanding maritime presence of the Indian Coast Guard, once again establishes India as a net provider of maritime safety and enforcer of the international rules-based order, the release emphasised. (ANI)