Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, GOC-in-C of the Southern Command, reviewed Exercise Rudra Shakti, a live-firing drill in Pokhran, Rajasthan. The exercise validated the Rudra Brigade's preparedness for high-intensity, integrated military operations.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Southern Command, reviewed Exercise Rudra Shakti on Tuesday, an all-arms manoeuvre exercise involving live firing, conducted by the Rudra Brigade at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The exercise was designed to validate the Indian Army's preparedness to execute high-intensity, integrated operations in increasingly complex and evolving battlefield environments, according to a release from the Southern Command, headquartered in Pune.

Integrating Land, Air and Digital Domains

Exercise Rudra Shakti was conducted as a follow-up to Exercise Akhand Prahar, which had earlier validated the Rudra Brigade and new operational concepts in the desert sector. The live firing exercise focused on further enhancing combat integration and operational effectiveness through synchronised employment of mechanised forces, artillery, air defence units, Army Aviation assets, including ALH-WSI and Apache helicopters, along with Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-UAS capabilities, demonstrating seamless synergy across land, air and digital domains.

During the review, the Army Commander interacted with troops on the ground and commended all ranks for their exemplary training standards, professionalism and operational preparedness, while lauding their ability to execute complex missions with speed, precision and cohesion.

Exercise Rudra Shakti stands as testimony to the Indian Army's ongoing transformation, where organisational innovation, tactical evolution and technological integration are advancing together. It reaffirms the Army's unwavering commitment to remain mission-ready, technologically empowered and future-ready to meet emerging security challenges.

Building on Exercise Akhand Prahar

Earlier in November, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of Konark Corps during exercise Akhand Prahar, conducted in the Desert Sector as part of the Tri-Services Exercise Trishul.

The Indian Army conducted exercise Akhand Prahar in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The exercise validated the full-spectrum combat readiness of Konark Corps through integrated employment of all arms and services -- from mechanised and infantry manoeuvres to the execution of land operations by the RUDRA Brigade, Special Heliborne Operations, and coordinated Attack Helicopter missions by Army Aviation. Seamless synergy with the Indian Air Force was demonstrated through Fighter Ground Attack missions in close support of land forces. The employment of indigenous drones, counter-drone systems, and EW grids has further enhanced battlefield transparency, precision, and control, underscoring India's growing technological edge and Atmanirbharta.

Lt Gen Seth on 'RUDRA' Brigade Validation

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth on Wednesday said that 'RUDRA', an integrated all-arms brigade, has been formed and successfully operationally validated during Operation Akhand Prahar.

Speaking to reporters, Lt Gen Seth said, "RUDRA, an integrated all-arms brigade, has been formed. The RUDRA brigade is fully equipped. It has been op-validated during the Operation Akhand Prahar. "

Explaining the concept and capability of the newly formed brigade, he added, "The RUDRA Brigade has been formed to carry out infantry, armoured, mechanised infantry, and air defence artillery operations. 'Rudra' means Mahadev or Shiv. Another synonym is 'Prachand' (massive). In this exercise, Akhand Prahar, RUDRA brigade op-validated itself with 'Prachand' attacks. They have shown us their accomplishments. RUDRA brigade will succeed in multi-domain operations in the coming times."

The exercise reaffirmed the Corps' transformation into a modern, agile and networked force -- future-ready for multi-domain, high-tempo operations. The Army Commander commended all participating formations and units for their professionalism, innovation and joint operational excellence, epitomising Southern Command's ethos of Jointness, Technology Absorption and Operational Excellence.