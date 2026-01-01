The Indian Army's Red Shield Division celebrated New Year 2026 at Nirasoi Shishu Bhawan in Jorhat, Assam, interacting with children and distributing gifts. COAS General Upendra Dwivedi extended greetings and highlighted Operation Sindoor.

New Year Celebration in Jorhat

In a heart-warming gesture reflecting the Indian Army's enduring commitment to society, Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps of the Indian Army organised New Year Celebration 2026 with children of Nirasoi Shishu Bhawan, Jorhat, the Indian Army said in a press release.

The event was organised to foster a sense of belonging and bring smiles to the young faces as the New Year began.

The soldiers interacted closely with children, reinforcing the message that the role of the Army extends beyond safeguarding borders to nurturing compassion and social responsibility.

The day commenced with a warm interaction with all the children, followed by New Year cake-cutting and gift distribution. A tea party was also arranged for the children and staff of the orphanage.

The initiative underscored the Indian Army's ethos of service before self, strengthening the bond between armed forces and the community, thus increasing the sense of togetherness in society.

COAS Extends New Year Greetings

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the nation and hailed India's decision action under Operation Sindoor, saying the "operation continues even today."

In an X post by the ADG PI-Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi noted that the army is undergoing a decade of transformation, stating "jointness, self-reliance, and innovation" as the pillars of India's defence strategy. He called for indigenous technologies and new ideas to make the Army future-ready.

The COAS said, "On the auspicious occasion of New Year 2026, on behalf of the Indian Army, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens. May this New Year bring happiness, good health, and prosperity to you and your families. The Indian Army is ensuring the security of the nation with utmost vigilance and determination."

"Last year, the enemy's nefarious designs were given a befitting reply through firm and decisive action under Operation Sindoor, and this operation continues even today. Along with vigilance on the borders, the Army has played a vital role in national progress through rapid response during disasters within the country and nation-building efforts," he said. (ANI)