The Indian Army's Albert Ekka Brigade conducted a pre-recruitment training programme for 29 Agniveer aspirants in Agartala. The initiative under the Agnipath Scheme provided academic, physical, and motivational guidance to Tripura's youth.

In a significant initiative aimed at empowering youth and encouraging national service, the Indian Army's Albert Ekka Brigade, under the aegis of the Spear Corps, successfully conducted a Pre-Recruitment Training Programme for Agniveer aspirants at Salbagan in Agartala from May 4 to May 16.

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The intensive training programme, organised under the Agnipath Scheme, was designed to prepare aspiring candidates from Tripura for recruitment into the Indian Army.

A total of 29 aspirants participated in the initiative at the Agniveer Recruitment & Training Cell established by the Brigade, where they received structured academic coaching, physical training and motivational guidance in a disciplined environment inspired by Army ethos and values.

The programme reflects the Indian Army's sustained commitment towards youth empowerment, nation-building and harnessing the immense potential of North Eastern youth for national service.

Holistic Training Curriculum

Army officials said the initiative aimed at providing holistic preparation for the recruitment process through a balanced curriculum focusing on academics, physical conditioning and awareness of medical standards.

Academic and Physical Preparation

As part of the academic component, specialised coaching sessions were conducted daily to help aspirants prepare for the written examination. The sessions focused on logical reasoning, mathematics and general science. Simultaneously, candidates underwent rigorous physical training, including endurance running, obstacle exercises and strength-building drills to enhance their readiness for the Physical Fitness Test.

Guidance on Medical Standards

The aspirants were also sensitised to the medical standards required for Army recruitment. Guidance was provided on nutrition, posture, hygiene and overall health management to ensure long-term physical fitness and wellbeing.

Emphasis on Character Building

Apart from recruitment-oriented training, the programme placed strong emphasis on personality development and character building. Participants were encouraged to imbibe the core values of the Indian Army, such as discipline, integrity, selfless service and esprit de corps.

Community Appreciation

The initiative received enthusiastic support from the local community and has been widely appreciated as a meaningful effort to nurture motivated and capable youth from Tripura to serve the nation with pride, dedication and a spirit of patriotism. (ANI)