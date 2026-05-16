Union Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Madhur Dairy Unit-2 plant in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to boost the cooperative dairy sector. The event aims to modernize the ecosystem, empower milk producers, and strengthen the rural economy.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of building a prosperous and self-reliant India through the mantra of "Sahkar se Samriddhi," and under the leadership of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the Ministry of Cooperation continues to strengthen the cooperative ecosystem across the country through modern infrastructure, technology-enabled systems and farmer-centric initiatives.

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Shah to Inaugurate New Dairy Plant in Gandhinagar

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Cooperation, as part of these efforts, Shah will inaugurate the Madhur Dairy Unit-2 Automatic Milk Processing and Packaging Plant at Dashela, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on May 17. Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat and other dignitaries will also be present at the occasion.

The inauguration of the new dairy unit is expected to significantly enhance milk processing and packaging capacities in the region while strengthening the cooperative dairy network and improving value realisation for milk producers associated with the cooperative sector, the release said. The initiative reflects the Government's commitment towards modernising the dairy cooperative ecosystem through advanced technology, quality assurance systems and efficient processing infrastructure.

Event Highlights and Ceremony Details

During the programme, Shah will unveil the plaque of Madhur Dairy Unit-2 and visit the milk processing plant and viewing gallery. The Minister will also formally inaugurate the plant by launching the operational systems from the control room.

During the event, women milk producers associated with dairy cooperatives will honour the Minister with a Madhur Dairy product kit, highlighting the growing role of women in strengthening India's cooperative dairy movement. The programme will also include the distribution of certificates to representatives of milk producer societies by the Union Home and Cooperation Minister, reaffirming the Government's focus on strengthening grassroots dairy cooperatives and empowering milk producers through institutional support and modern infrastructure.

Boosting Rural Development and Dairy Value Chain

The inauguration of Madhur Dairy Unit-2 is expected to further accelerate cooperative-led rural development, generate enhanced livelihood opportunities for dairy farmers and contribute towards strengthening India's dairy value chain through modern and sustainable cooperative models. (ANI)