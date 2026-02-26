The Indian Army will hold its 10th Chiefs' Conclave for former Indian and Nepali chiefs to discuss force transformations and modern warfare. This comes as the army concludes Exercise Agni Varsha, showcasing its combat readiness in the desert sector.

Indian Army to Host 10th Chiefs' Conclave

The Indian Army will hold the 10th Chiefs' Conclave on Friday, in which former Chiefs of Armies of India and Nepal will be briefed about the various operations and aspects of the force.

The Chiefs of the Nepal Army are also the honorary Chiefs of the Indian Army, while the Indian Army Chiefs are the honorary Chiefs of the Nepal Army.

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi and other top officials of the Indian Army will be briefing former chiefs about the major transformation carried out in the force in recent times to deal with challenges of modern warfare.

The former chiefs are also likely to be briefed about the Indian Army's actions during Operation Sindoor and how it destroyed the majority of the terror camps during the conflict. The eight Indian Army chiefs likely to attend the conclave include Mizoram Governor Gen VK Singh, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, General Manoj Pande, General Deepak Kapoor, General JJ Singh and General NC Vij. Next of kin of three former chiefs, including late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and late General Bipin Rawat, have also been invited to the conclave, along with four ex-Nepal Army chiefs. India and Nepal have had close military ties and carry out multiple joint exercises.

Exercise Agni Varsha Validates Operational Preparedness

The Indian Army, under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Command, conducted Exercise Agni Varsha at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges on Tuesday to validate operational preparedness and integrated combat capabilities in the Desert Sector.

The exercise focused on coordinated employment of combined arms, precision long-range fires and network-enabled command and control in a realistic battlefield setting, according to a release.

The Integrated Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise showcased the combat effectiveness of mechanised forces operating in synergy across multiple domains.

Foreign defence journalists from twenty-five countries witnessed the demonstration, gaining first-hand insight into the speed, precision and decisive firepower of the Indian Army's Combined Arms Forces in the Thar Desert. Exercise Agni Varsha underscores the Indian Army's sustained focus on technology infusion, indigenisation and capability enhancement. It also showcases the Indian Army's operational preparedness and capability to undertake swift and decisive operations when required in line with national priorities.