The ED has placed a prosecution sanction against ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram before a special court for money laundering in the Aircel Maxis and INX Media cases. This move aims to expedite the trial proceedings against the senior leader.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has placed a prosecution sanction received from the competent authority against former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in respect of the offence of money laundering in the Aircel Maxis and INX Media case before a special court.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

These prosecution sanction orders have been placed before the Rouse Avenue Special Court here in the national capital by the ED to expedite the trial in these cases.

Aircel Maxis Case

The ED had initiated investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in ECIR/05/DZ/2012 based on the FIR bearing Number RC-DAI-2011-A-0022 on October 9, 2011, registered by the CBI in Aircel Maxis case against Chidambaram for offences punishable under Section 120-B read with Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Sections 8, 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

In the case, ED said its investigation has revealed that the then Finance Minister P Chidambaram granted Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to Aircel Maxis in lieu of the quid pro quo.

"In the Aircel Maxis Deal, the foreign investor (Maxis) applied for approval of the government for FDI of USD 800 Million (Rs 3565.91 crore), for which the competent authority for approval was the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). However, as part of a larger conspiracy, approval was fraudulently and dishonestly granted by P Chidambaram on March 20, 2006, who was competent to consider and approve Foreign Direct Investment FDI) proposals involving total investment of Rs 600 crore or less," said the ED in a statement.

ED said its "investigation has revealed that illegal gratification of Rs 1.16 crore was received by Karti P Chidambaram (son of P Chidambaram) in his companies Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL) and Chess Management Services Pvt Ltd (CMSPL)."

"Investigation has revealed financial transactions between P Chidambaram and Karti P Chidambaram. Investigation has also revealed that funds of ASCPL have also been spent for and on behalf of P Chidambaram."

Proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 1.16 crores have been provisionally attached dated September 23, 2017, and the same has been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority vide order dated March 12, 2018, said the agency.

Subsequently, Prosecution Complaint under Sections 44 and 45 read with Sections 3 and 4 of PMLA dated June 13, 2018 and Supplementary Prosecution Complaint dated October 25, 2018, was filed before the Special Court (PMLA), Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi, wherein P Chidambaram was arraigned as accused A-6.

The Special Court vide its order dated November 27, 2021, took cognisance of the commission of an offence of money laundering.

Sanction Follows Supreme Court Directive

As per the ED, it has been making all efforts to fast-track the trial in the case.

The Supreme Court delivered a judgement on Novermber 6, 2024 in the case "Directorate of Enforcement vs Bibhu Prasad Acharya, etc. Criminal Appeal Nos 4314-4316 of 2024" and held that the requirement of the prosecution sanction under section 197(1) of the CrPC is applicable to a complaint filed under section 44(1)(b) of the PMLA, 2002 also.

Subsequent to this judgement, many accused persons charged under PMLA, 2002 have challenged the trial proceedings in multiple legal forums, leading to a delay in the trial.

To counter such a delay and to comply with the judgement of the Supreme Court, ED has swiftly initiated remedial actions by seeking prosecution sanctions in all such prosecution complaints involving public servants.

Therefore, in light of the Supreme Court order, the sanction of P Chidambaram was sought from the competent authority in this case, and the sanction was obtained on February 10, 2026, in respect of P Chidambaram in respect of the offence of money laundering.

INX Media Case

In the matter of INX Media Private Limited, the ED had initiated investigation under PMLA, 2002 in ECIR/07/HIU/2017 based on the FIR No RC2202017 E 0011 dated May 15, 2017, registered by the CBI against INX Media Pvt Ltd, INX News Pvt Ltd, Karti P Chidambaram and others for offences punishable under Section 120-B read with Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Sections 8, 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

In the instant case, ED said, investigation has revealed that FIPB approval was granted to INX Media Pvt Ltd during the tenure of P Chidambaram as the Union Finance Minister.

It was further revealed that, in consideration for granting and subsequently regularising FIPB approval, "illegal gratification was demanded and received through entities beneficially owned and controlled by Karti P Chidambaram."

"The investigation revealed that such amounts were routed through shell companies, including Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL) and associated entities, which were under direct or indirect control of and beneficially owned by Karti P Chidambaram. These funds were layered and integrated through investment in shares of Vasan Health Care Pvt Ltd and AGS Health Care Pvt Ltd, and subsequently multiplied through the sale of shares and overseas investments," said the ED in another statement.

EF investigation has revealed that Karti P Chidambaram and his close associates acted on behalf of P Chidambaram, interacted with people of INX Media in connection with FIPB approval matters and collected proceeds of crime arising therefrom.

"The proceeds were subsequently routed through shell companies incorporated for the purpose of laundering, layered through complex transactions across multiple jurisdictions without any genuine business activity, and structured to conceal the money trail. The funds were thereafter utilised for deposits in bank accounts and for investment in movable and immovable properties in India and abroad in the names of shell entities and associates. The total proceeds of crime have been quantified at approximately Rs 65.88 crore."

Proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 53.93 crore (attached vide order dated October 10, 2018) and Rs 11.04 crore (attached vide order dated March 31, 2023) have been provisionally attached under the provisions of PMLA, and both attachment orders have been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority.

Subsequently, a Prosecution Complaint was filed before the Special Court (PMLA), Rouse Avenue Court on June 1, 2020, and cognisance was taken on March 24, 2021, wherein P Chidambaram (Accused -1), Karti P Chidambaram (Accused - 7) and eight other parties have been arrayed as accused. Thereafter, a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint was also filed on December 16, 2024. (ANI)