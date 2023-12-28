Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Army to get new Quick Reaction Force Vehicles soon

    The Indian Army has reordered a substantial fleet of these vehicles based on their successful performance in challenging terrains. The QRFVs, known for their mine protection and 4x4 configuration, enhance operational capabilities and troop deployment speed

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 8:01 AM IST

    In a major boost to the Aatmanirbharta initiative in the defence sector and enhancing the force’s operational capabilities, the Pune-based Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) facility will be delivering the Quick Reaction Force Vehicles (QRFV) to the Indian Army, soon. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the TASL said that the Indian Army had reordered after having performed well at high altitude. “The QRFV is ready for dispatch to the Indian Army from the Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) facility in Pune.”

    "Tata QRFVs are successfully operating in difficult terrains and based on the performance and capabilities of these vehicles, the Indian Army had placed a reorder with TASL for a larger quantity to be supplied, and now, a substantial fleet of these vehicles is set for delivery," the company said.

    The company did not reveal the number but the sources said: "There would be 80 units to be delivered to the force."

    The induction of these vehicles would enhance the operational capabilities of the force amidst the ongoing standoff with China’s People's Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. In 2022, the then Indian Army chief, Gen Manoj Naravane (R) inducted the vehicles into the force at Pune. 

    What is a QRFV?

    The Quick Reaction Force Vehicle is an armoured personnel carrier with mine protection and comes in a 4x4 configuration. The QRFV can also be used as an escort protection vehicle. It should be noted that these vehicles are also in service in various peacekeeping missions around the world. The vehicles facilitate quick deployment of troops and will enable much faster reaction. 

    These are tailor-made vehicles with high mobility, enhanced firepower and protection. It will facilitate in creating moral ascendency in the Northern Borders.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 8:01 AM IST
