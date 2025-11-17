Under 'Operation Sadbhavna,' the Indian Army held a volleyball tournament in Rajouri's Keri village to engage youth and combat drug addiction. Locals lauded the effort, noting its role in helping addicts recover and fostering positive community ties.

The Indian Army has organised an inter-village volleyball tournament in Keri village of Rajouri district under "Operation Sadbhavna," attracting enthusiastic participation from local youth and reinforcing the force's commitment to community engagement in border areas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Locals Laud Initiative to Curb Drug Abuse

Speaking to ANI, participant Taskeen Iqbal said, "I have played many tournaments here....The army organises many tournaments to raise awareness about drugs. This is a border district, and 70 per cent tournaments held here are organised by the army... I thank the Indian Army."

Iqbal further said that these tournaments help drug addicts to snap out of their addiction. "When the youth participate in such tournaments, others also get motivated...Sports tournaments help drug addicts also quit their addiction...Several youngsters have come out of the addiction...If these youngsters are brought onto the ground to play sports, they will stay away from these substances," he added.

A Gesture of Gratitude and Community Support

Another local resident, Sanjay Kumar, highlighted the disciplined participation of the teams. "There are at least 10-12 teams here to participate in the tournament...The players have practised religiously," he noted.

He also praised the Indian Army for its vigilant and dedicated patrolling in the border areas. "It is the courtesy of the Indian Army that we are breathing freely...I thank the Indian Army for organising such tournaments and encourage the youth to embark on a positive path...The Indian Army is always with us...I thank them on behalf of my village for being present at all times, be it a tournament or medical facilities and helping the locals," Kuma added.

Fostering Discipline and Healthy Lifestyles

The volleyball tournament served as more than just a sporting event, with the Army highlighting its role in fostering discipline, teamwork, and healthy lifestyles among the youth.

The participation of at least 10-12 teams reflects the popularity and impact of such initiatives. Sports have been a key tool in curbing drug abuse and substance addiction in the region by instilling a spirit of sportsmanship and focusing on physical well-being. (ANI)