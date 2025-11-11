The Indian Army's Dao Division conducted coordinated training exercises in Arunachal Pradesh to boost operational proficiency and inter-agency cooperation, focusing on mission readiness under varied terrain and environmental conditions.

Dao Division Conducts Training Exercises in Arunachal

Troops of the Dao Division of the Indian Army conducted a series of coordinated training exercises across the Forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh to enhance operational proficiency and inter-agency cooperation, according to a release.

The exercise focused on improving coordination, adaptability and mission readiness under varied terrain and environmental conditions.

According to the release, the training included a range of simulated operational drills aimed at strengthening teamwork, refining tactical responses and validating standard operating procedures in realistic field scenarios.

These efforts ensured the troops remain well-prepared to undertake diverse operational responsibilities with precision and confidence.

The exercise also served as an opportunity to test integrated planning, logistics management and communication channels essential for effective execution of field operations. The focus remained on enhancing efficiency, resilience and synchronisation among participating elements, the release stated.

Through such regular and realistic training, the formation continues to uphold the Indian Army's tradition of professionalism and preparedness while ensuring a high state of readiness to meet any operational challenge in the region.

Spear Corps' Attack Helicopters in Joint Operations

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Army's attack helicopters under the Spear Corps conducted intensive joint flying operations with infantry formations in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The exercise showcased the formidable strike capability and all-weather readiness of these advanced platforms to operate effectively by day and night.

In a post on X, the Spear Corps of Indian Army wrote, "In a powerful display of aerial dominance, the Indian Army's Attack Helicopters under #SpearCorps conducted intense flying operations with Infantry Formations in forward areas of #ArunachalPradesh. The exercise showcased the formidable strike capability and all-weather readiness of these advanced platforms to operate effectively by day and night."

Tri-Service Synergy in Exercise Trishul

On Friday, showcasing tri-service synergy under Exercise Trishul, formations of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Command have embarked on a Joint Amphibious Exercise with the Indian Navy along India's Western seaboard, the Southern Command Indian Army said.

In a post on X, Southern Command shared, "Showcasing Tri-Service synergy under Exercise Trishul, formations of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Command have embarked on a Joint Amphibious Exercise with the Indian Navy along India's Western seaboard. Integrated planning, mobilisation, embarkation and meticulous rehearsals, preceded the final phase of this Integrated Amphibious Task Force which has embarked to validate Multi-Domain Amphibious Assault Operations, encompassing coordinated Land, Sea & Air manoeuvres in a realistic operational environment." (ANI)