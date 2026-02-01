Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at the Isha Foundation's Maha Shivratri event, stated that the Indian Army draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, embodying both protection and destruction, citing Operation Sindoor as an example of Rudra's intensity.

Indian Army Draws Inspiration From Lord Shiva

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Army draws inspiration from Lord Shiva. He said, "Just as Lord Shiva embodies both protection and destruction, our armed forces today carry within themselves both fearlessness and patience." On Sunday evening, he was addressing the Maha Shivratri event organised by the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Mentioning Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister said, "On one hand, they provide humanitarian assistance with the spirit of Shiva during times of crisis, on the other hand, when necessary, they execute operations like Operation Sindoor with the intensity of Rudra. The spirit within our soldiers comes from our culture, from the inspiration of lord shiva."

"A fear-based society can never be truly secure in the long term. Only a fearless society can build a strong nation. This fearlessness does not come from physical strength; it comes from the spiritual core." He added.

Rajnath Singh also said, "Lord Shiva is the beginning, the Eternal, and the Infinite. He is indivisible, free from sorrow, and beyond all differences. Shiva is Truth, and whatever is true is Shiva. It is believed that these Vellangiri Hills are the sacred cave of Shiva, known as the Kailasa of the South.

Bavya Bharat Bhushan Awards Presented

On this occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev, presented Bavya Bharat Bhushan Awards Medals and certifications to dignitaries on behalf of Isha Foundation.

Military Officials Honoured

The awards were conferred on Air Marshal Jithendra Mishra of the Western Air Command and Admiral Rahul Vikas Khokle of the Western Naval Command for Operation Sindoor.

Other Dignitaries Awarded

Other awardees included Artist Dr N.Rajan, Dancer Alamel Valli, Rocket Scientist Dr Nambi Narayanan, Former Chairman of ISRO A.S.Kiran Kumar, Academician Vikram Sampath and Badminton Player Saina Nehwal.

Minister Participates in Temple Rituals

Earlier this evening, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Surya Kund at the Isha Yoga Foundation, where he also offered prayers.

He then performed darshan and puja at the Linga Bhairavi Temple and the Dhyanalinga Temple along with Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Ahead of the Maha Shivratri celebrations, Rajnath Singh also planted a sapling in the premises in front of the Adiyogi statue. (ANI)