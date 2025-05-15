The Indian Army conducted Exercise Teesta Prahar, a large-scale integrated field exercise in West Bengal, from May 8-10.

New Delhi: Demonstrating its operational preparedness and synchronization between its combat and support-arms, the Indian Army recently validated modern weapons, tactical drills, and swift operations in riverine terrain of West Bengal under codenamed “Exercise Teesta Prahar”, which reflected its commitment to excellence and modernization.

The exercise was held from May 8 – 10 at Teesta Field Firing Range in West Bengal to test its operational preparedness and joint force integration. It was the same period wherein India and Pakistan were engaged into conflict following April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian armed forces, on May 6-7, demolished terror infrastructures, mostly of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), using it’s a number of fighters. In retaliation, Pakistan attempted to attack India’s military and civilian installations, which were thwarted by robust air defence systems.

Set in a demanding river-based terrain, the Teesta Prahar, a large-scale integrated field exercise, “validated the combat effectiveness and coordination of various arms and services under realistic battlefield conditions,” Guwahati-based defence PRO Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said.

The 3-day exercise witnessed involvement of Indian Army’s key combat and support platforms, including infantry, artillery, armoured, mechanised infantry, Para Special Forces, Army Aviation, Engineers, and Signals.

Also, during the exercise, the Indian Army deployed and validated the newly inducted next-generation weapons systems, military platforms, and advanced battlefield technologies, “reflecting the Indian Army’s continued focus on modernization.” “The exercise focused on jointness, synergy, and seamless coordination, reinforcing the Army’s ability to execute operations swiftly and effectively in diverse terrain and challenging weather.”

In an effort to fine-tune responses to dynamic combat scenarios, the troops also carried out tactical drills, battle rehearsals, and adaptive maneuvers.

Lt Col Rawat further stated: “‘Teesta Prahar’ reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to combat excellence, technological advancement, and all-terrain operational readiness, standing as a testament to its unwavering focus on mission preparedness and integrated war-fighting capability.”