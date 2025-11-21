The Indian Army has significantly advanced its indigenisation drive, locally developing over 1,050 spares and 60 major assemblies for foreign weapon systems. It has also indigenised 97% of Special Clothing for high-altitude troops.

Major Strides in Indigenisation Drive

The Indian Army on Friday announced significant progress in its ongoing indigenisation drive under the Year of Technology Absorption, marking substantial advancements toward reducing dependency on foreign-made defence equipment. According to ADG PI's X post, over 1,050 spares and more than 60 major assemblies of critical foreign-origin weapon systems have already been indigenised. In addition, 1,035 assemblies and sub-assemblies, along with 3,517 spares for existing equipment, have been successfully developed within the country.

"#IndianArmy is accelerating its indigenisation drive in the #YearofTechAbsorption, achieving major breakthroughs in reducing dependencies on imports. Over 1,050 spares and more than 60 major assemblies of critical foreign-origin weapon systems have already been indigenised, enabling upgrades and enhancing self-reliance. Additionally, 1,035 assemblies and sub-assemblies as well as 3517 spares for existing equipment held have been successfully developed indigenously, marking a significant step toward the national goal of #SelfReliance," ADG PI's X post read.

Advancements in Key Defence Technologies

Furthermore, the Army is also making strides in the development of advanced defence technologies. These include cryo-coolers for thermal imagers, flight controllers, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) modules, and electrical speed controllers for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and drones.

"The Army is also advancing key technologies such as cryo-coolers for thermal imagers, flight controllers, Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) and electrical speed controllers for Unmanned Aerial Systems #UAS and drones. These efforts, driven through in-house innovation and close collaboration with industry partners, MSMEs and start-ups are strengthening operational readiness and are aligned with the national vision of #AtmanirbharBharat as well as Viksit Bharat@2047. #DecadeofTransformation #Indigenisation #MakeInIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India," the post further read.

Self-Reliance in High-Altitude Troop Gear

Meanwhile, in a major milestone towards self-reliance, the Indian Army has indigenised 55 out of the total 57 Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment (SCME) for troops in Super High Altitude Areas, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), IHQ of MoD (Army) said.

In an X post on Thursday, ADG PI said that the remaining two SCME items are under trial and will be indigenised by 2026. "The Indian Army continues to drive India's journey towards Atmanirbharta and a Viksit Bharat @2047. In a major milestone, 55 of 57 Special Clothing & Mountaineering Equipment (SCME) items for troops in Super High Altitude Areas have now been fully indigenised - a remarkable 97 per cent of the inventory. This not only enhances logistics resilience but also cuts import dependence. The remaining two items are under trials and will be indigenised by 2026," ADG PI wrote. (ANI)