The Indian Army's Poonch Brigade commenced the 77th Poonch Link-Up Day celebrations with a 'Talent Hunt' for students. The event, themed 'Operation Sindoor', marks the historic 1948 'Operation Easy' that ended the siege of Poonch.

Poonch Link-Up Day Celebrations Begin

The Ghari Battalion of the Indian Army's Poonch Brigade officially began the Poonch Link-Up Day celebrations here, marking the 77th anniversary of the 1948 link-up between the Indian Army and Poonch after a 15-month siege through a complex and high-risk "Operation Easy." Students from different schools showcase their talents during the 'Talent Hunt' programme themed around "Operation Sindoor."

Students Share Enthusiasm

Sofia, a student participating in the Talent Hunt programme, said, "Today, we have gathered here to take part in the Talent Hunt programme organised on the occasion of Link-Up Day. The programme's theme is 'Operation Sindoor.' Children from many schools have come to participate. Link-Up Day is very significant because it marks the day when our Poonch connected with Jammu and Kashmir and gained independence from Pakistan."

Another student, Insha Wajid, shared that she had been preparing for the Talent Hunt for several days and expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for the platform to showcase talent. "We have been doing rehearsals for Link Up Day for many days now. The Talent Hunt show has been organised, and everyone participated very enthusiastically. Every school gave their best. We celebrated on 22nd November because on this day, our Poonch gained independence. I thank the Indian Army for giving us this opportunity to showcase our talent," she said.

Historical Significance of Poonch Link-Up Day

Meanwhile, Poonch Link-Up Day celebrates the successful culmination of Operation Easy on November 21, 1948, when the Indian Army troops marched through Pakistani-held territory to reconnect the besieged town of Poonch with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir.

After the operation, Poonch was connected with Jammu and Kashmir and gained independence from Pakistan after a year-long siege. The vital supply routes were restored, and thousands of civilians who had been cut off since the early months of the conflict were secured. The Poonch Link-Up Day remembers the courage, sacrifice, and strategic determination of Indian soldiers who fought tooth and nail under adverse terrain and weather conditions to free Poonch from Pakistan's clutches.