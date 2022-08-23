Indian Air Force's Mi-35 attack helicopter makes precautionary landing in Rajasthan

The incident involved a Mi-35 attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force.

A chopper that belongs to Indian Air Force on Tuesday made a precautionary landing in Rajasthan. So far, there are no reports of any injuries in the incident. The precautionary landing was made in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district.

Speaking to news organisations, Station House Officer of Sangaria Police Station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning."

"The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. It's crew members are safe," he said.

