'India will lead the world on 6G': PM Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 27) inaugurated the seventh edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC). This three-day event is taking place at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi's Pragati Maidan, the very venue that hosted the G20 Summit in September.

During the inauguration, the Prime Minister also unveiled 100 5G labs, a significant initiative that includes prominent engineering colleges across the nation. In his address, PM Modi emphasized that the future is no longer distant, thanks to technological advancements that have brought the future into the present. He pointed out that over the course of nine years of his government, India's startup ecosystem has grown to become one of the largest globally, now ranking among the top three.

Today, India boasts a flourishing startup ecosystem with more than one lakh startups, according to the Prime Minister. He also highlighted the rapid progress of 5G technology in the country, which he personally launched on October 1 the previous year. In just one year, India has deployed approximately 5 lakh 5G base stations across the nation, covering 80% of the population and 97% of subscribers. Prime Minister Modi also alluded to India's journey towards taking the lead in 6G technology.

Additionally, PM Modi shed light on the improvement in internet speeds within India. He noted that in the past year, the average broadband speed has tripled. India's position in the global internet speed rankings has also seen a remarkable ascent, moving from the 118th spot to the 40s, primarily due to the successful rollout of 5G technology.

