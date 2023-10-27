Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'India will lead the world on 6G': PM Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress 2023

    In his address, PM Modi emphasized that the future is no longer distant, thanks to technological advancements that have brought the future into the present. He pointed out that over the course of nine years of his government, India's startup ecosystem has grown to become one of the largest globally, now ranking among the top three.

    India will lead the world on 6G: PM Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress 2023 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 27) inaugurated the seventh edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC). This three-day event is taking place at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi's Pragati Maidan, the very venue that hosted the G20 Summit in September.

    During the inauguration, the Prime Minister also unveiled 100 5G labs, a significant initiative that includes prominent engineering colleges across the nation. In his address, PM Modi emphasized that the future is no longer distant, thanks to technological advancements that have brought the future into the present. He pointed out that over the course of nine years of his government, India's startup ecosystem has grown to become one of the largest globally, now ranking among the top three.

    Delhi air quality drops to 'very poor' as pollution-control measures kick in

    Today, India boasts a flourishing startup ecosystem with more than one lakh startups, according to the Prime Minister. He also highlighted the rapid progress of 5G technology in the country, which he personally launched on October 1 the previous year. In just one year, India has deployed approximately 5 lakh 5G base stations across the nation, covering 80% of the population and 97% of subscribers. Prime Minister Modi also alluded to India's journey towards taking the lead in 6G technology.

    Additionally, PM Modi shed light on the improvement in internet speeds within India. He noted that in the past year, the average broadband speed has tripled. India's position in the global internet speed rankings has also seen a remarkable ascent, moving from the 118th spot to the 40s, primarily due to the successful rollout of 5G technology.

    PM Modi inaugurates 7th edition of India Mobile Congress at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route? anr

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route?

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced 10-year imprisonment in murder case AJR

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in murder case

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees

    You heard complainants first: Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee AJR

    'You heard complainants first': Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES] ATG

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon