Police have arrested a second suspected Pakistani spy in two days from Nuh, Haryana. The accused allegedly shared military information using WhatsApp. Over 10 people have been arrested nationwide in a wider anti-espionage crackdown.

Another suspected Pakistani spy has been arrested in Haryana’s Nuh district, marking the second arrest from the area in just two days. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Tarif, son of Hanif, a resident of Kangarka village in Taoru tehsil, Mewat district.

Police said Tarif was in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and passed on sensitive information. A case has been registered at the Taoru Sadar police station against Tarif and two employees of the Pakistani High Commission. The investigation is ongoing.

He was arrested as part of an expanding probe into Pakistani espionage activities in India, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Another man, Arman, also from Nuh, had been arrested a day earlier. He is accused of sharing sensitive photos, videos, and locations related to Indian military activities via WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Some of the images found on his phone were from India's Defence Expo 2025.

Sources say Arman had twice visited Pakistan in 2024 and had met a Pakistani High Commission official named Danish, also known as Ehsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi. He allegedly handed over his SIM card to the official and remained in contact through WhatsApp. Arman has been remanded to six days of police custody.

Among the most high-profile arrests is that of Jyoti Malhotra, a travel vlogger from Hisar with over 3 lakh YouTube followers. She was arrested for allegedly working with Danish and travelling to both Pakistan and China. Officials claim she was being groomed by Pakistani operatives to act as a long-term asset.

Other major arrests include:

Shahzad (Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh): Allegedly smuggled goods across the border and passed military info to the ISI. He also helped people cross into Pakistan and gave them Indian SIM cards.

Raqeeb Khan (Roorkee, Uttarakhand): Worked inside Bathinda cantonment before being arrested for spying.

Guzala and Yameen Mohammad (Malerkotla, Punjab): Accused of helping a Pakistan High Commission official.

Harkirat Singh (Hisar, Haryana): Linked to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, he allegedly helped arrange Pakistani visas and may have ties to propaganda efforts.

Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih (Amritsar, Punjab): Arrested for leaking photos of army areas to Pakistan through a jailed contact.

Devinder Singh Dhillon (Kaithal, Haryana) and Nauman Ilahi (Kairana, Uttar Pradesh): Both under investigation for links to Pakistani agencies.

The arrests highlight what officials say is an active and dangerous network of Pakistan-based espionage efforts using Indian citizens to gather intelligence.