In 1957, amid the vibrant energy of a Ramleela performance in Delhi, 14-year-old Harish Chandra Mehra, a boy scout from Chandni Chowk, stood guard at the VIP enclosure. Every year on November 14, the nation honours young heroes with the prestigious Bravery Awards — a tradition that celebrates around 25 children under the age of sixteen for their fearless deeds.

That evening, as the audience remained engrossed in the performance, a sudden fire erupted inside the tent. Amid chaos, it was Harish who first sensed the danger. Without hesitation, and fully aware of the risk to his own life, the young scout sprinted into the burning enclosure, held Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s hand, and rushed him to safety.

He then again rushed back toward the blazing tent, climbing a 20-foot pole with fearless resolve. Using only his scouting dagger, he sliced through the burning cloth and prevented a collapse - a gesture that left his hands burnt but saved countless lives.

Deeply moved by the boy’s audacity and instinctive gallantry, Nehru ensured that Harish’s bravery received national recognition. Indira Gandhi herself visited the young hero’s school to personally announce the honour.

On February 3, 1958, Harish became the first-ever recipient of the National Bravery Award, presented by Nehru at Teen Murti Bhavan. That year, only two children were honoured — and Harish’s name shone brightest.

His extraordinary deed earned him another rare distinction: he became the first civilian child in the country invited to lead the Republic Day Parade later that year.

Five years after the incident, financial hardships forced Harish to abandon his studies and take up work to support his family. Today, at 75, he still lives in Chandni Chowk, remembered by locals as ‘Nehru ki jaan bachane wala bachha’ — the boy who saved Nehru’s life.