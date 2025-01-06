India 'unequivocally' condemns airstrikes on Afghan civilians, slams Pakistan's old practice of shifting blame

India condemns airstrikes on Afghan civilians, criticizes Pakistan's cross-border operations, and emphasizes the importance of Afghan sovereignty in the ongoing regional tensions.

India 'unequivocally' condemns airstrikes on Afghan civilians, slams Pakistan's old practice of shifting blame snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 1:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 1:55 PM IST

In response to media queries regarding the recent airstrikes on Afghan civilians, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a strong condemnation. Official Spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal expressed concern over the loss of innocent lives, including women and children, in the strikes. He emphasized India's firm stance on the issue, reiterating that "any attack on innocent civilians is unequivocally condemned." Jaiswal pointed out that such incidents are part of an ongoing pattern where Pakistan blames its neighbours for its own internal failures.

The MEA’s statement also referenced the response of Afghan officials, who have condemned the airstrikes as a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty.

"We have noted the media reports on airstrikes on Afghan civilians, including women and children, in which several precious lives have been lost," Jaiswal said in a statement.

"We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians. It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. We have also noted the response of an Afghan spokesperson in this regard," the statement added.

The comments from the MEA come amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan's recent airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Barmal district, located in Paktika Province, have drawn sharp reactions from Afghan authorities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has warned that Pakistan may launch more cross-border operations in Afghanistan if its security is threatened, claiming such actions are justified under international law.

“Pakistan has the legal right to continue these operations if its soil is attacked from Afghanistan,” he said.

In addition, Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, expressed grave concerns about what he described as a new wave of terrorism affecting Pakistan, urging the Afghan government to curb attacks emanating from its soil. This followed a deadly blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province, which resulted in several casualties, further fueling the ongoing tensions.

“Pakistan has made significant sacrifices for the Afghan people and continues to bear this burden,” Iqbal said.

The Taliban, who currently control Afghanistan, have denied Pakistan’s allegations, insisting that attacks on Pakistan's security forces from Afghan soil are an internal issue for Pakistan to address. They also rejected the notion of allowing Afghan territory to be used for such operations, countering Pakistan's assertions with accusations that Islamabad has long supported Islamist militants within its own borders.

“How can Pakistan deny the same ideology within its own borders after nurturing it in its schools for years?” a Taliban official was quoted as saying.

Amid these developments, former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad highlighted Pakistan’s internal crises, including political instability and economic challenges, suggesting that Pakistan must undertake a "reset" to address these issues.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai police files 4590-page chargesheet against 29 accused shk

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai police files 4590-page chargesheet against 29 accused

TN Assembly national anthem row: Governor leaving House without reading address 'childish', says CM Stalin snt

TN Assembly national anthem row: Governor leaving House without reading address 'childish', says CM Stalin

Dramatic video of tourists stuck in Arunachal Pradesh's frozen lake goes viral, Kiren Rijiju reacts (WATCH) vkp

Dramatic video of tourists stuck in Arunachal Pradesh's frozen lake goes viral, Kiren Rijiju reacts (WATCH)

Time not far for first bullet to run in India, says PM Modi; hails railways historic transformation (WATCH) snt

Time not far for first bullet to run in India, says PM Modi; hails railways historic transformation (WATCH)

Nitish Kumar dismisses speculations of leaving NDA, recalls Atal Bihari Vajpayee's support (WATCH) snt

Nitish Kumar dismisses speculations of leaving NDA, recalls Atal Bihari Vajpayee's support (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Photos ishan kishan rumored girlfriend Aditi Hundia stunning pictures gcw

(PHOTOS) Ishan Kishan’s rumored girlfriend's stunning pics

Raveena Tandon's Fitness Secrets: How she stays fit at 52 NTI

Raveena Tandon's Fitness Secrets: How she stays fit at 52

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai police files 4590-page chargesheet against 29 accused shk

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai police files 4590-page chargesheet against 29 accused

Chanakya Niti: How to deal with toxic relatives and avoid loss? gcw

Chanakya Niti: How to deal with toxic relatives and avoid loss?

TN Assembly national anthem row: Governor leaving House without reading address 'childish', says CM Stalin snt

TN Assembly national anthem row: Governor leaving House without reading address 'childish', says CM Stalin

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon