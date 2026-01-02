Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced India aims for full self-reliance in weapons within 15-20 years. Speaking in Udaipur, he praised the remarkable work of defence startups and highlighted the country's growing innovation ecosystem.

India's Path to Defence Self-Reliance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that over the next 15-20 years, India will become fully self-reliant in weapons.

Defence Minister praised the growing trend of startups in the defence sector. Speaking at the 104th Foundation Day of Bhupal Nobel University, Udaipur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Today, many startups in the defence sector are doing remarkable work. Whatever our startups are building is close to the ground reality and also meets the global standards."

Innovation and National Progress

Rajnath Singh said that society has to remain informed about evolving innovations, which can help in country's progress. Defence Minister also said that, "India has risen from 76th place in 2014 to 39th place in 2024 in the Global Innovation Index. The digital economy's contribution to national income has also increased. Today, India has become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. Through public use of changing technology, we can give a new direction to India's progress. We must stay continuously informed about rapidly evolving innovations.

The Importance of Wisdom Over Knowledge

Today, the shortage is not of knowledge, data, or information, but of wisdom. Terrorists are not illiterate; they, too, have high degrees, but they lack wisdom. When there is knowledge without discernment, a person works in ways that are divisive for society," he said.

Vision for a Developed India

Concluding his speech, the Defence Minister said, "Today, when India speaks on the international forums, the whole world listens attentively. By 2047, we must build a developed India that is both prosperous and wise." (ANI)