India has successfully tested an Advanced Agni missile with a MIRV system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile, with multiple payloads, targeted different locations over a large area in the Indian Ocean Region.

India has conducted a successful Flight trial of an Advanced Agni missile with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on May 8 2026. The missile was flight tested with Multiple payloads, targeted to different targets spatially distributed over a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region.

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Mission Objectives Met

The telemetry and tracking were carried out by multiple ground and ship-based stations. These systems tracked the entire missile trajectory from lift-off till the impact of all payloads. Flight data confirmed that all mission objectives were met during the trial.

With this successful trial, India once again demonstrated the capability to target multiple strategic targets using a single missile system.

Boost to Defence Preparedness

The missile is developed by DRDO laboratories with the support of Industries across the country. The trial was witnessed by senior scientists of DRDO and the Indian Army personnel.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, the Indian Army, and Industry on the successful flight-test. This will add an incredible capability to the country's defence preparedness against the growing threat perceptions, he said. (ANI)