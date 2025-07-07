China reiterated that the Dalai Lama's succession is an internal matter and no external interference will be tolerated. The Dalai Lama, residing in India, is considered by China as a political exile engaged in anti-China activities.

Beijing: China on Monday lodged a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday, warning New Delhi against interfering in its internal affairs, Global Times reported. On July 6, Prime Minister Modi sent greetings to the Dalai Lama, while the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju attended the celebration on behalf of the Indian government.



Responding to the development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "The position of the Chinese government on Xizang-related issues is consistent and clear. As is widely known, the 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile who has long engaged in anti-China separatist activities and seeks to separate Xizang from China under the cloak of religion."



Mao added, “India needs to be fully cognizant of the sensitivity of issues related to Xizang, see clearly the anti-China and separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama, honor the commitments India has made to China on issues related to Xizang, act prudently, and stop using those issues to interfere in China's internal affairs.” She confirmed that China has protested to India regarding its actions.

PM Modi had extended birthday greetings to the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, on his 90th birthday, calling him a symbol of "love, compassion, patience and moral discipline." In a social media post on X, Prime Minister Modi prayed for the good health and long life of the Dalai Lama.



Scroll to load tweet…

China calls Dalai Lama's succession internal affairs

As tensions persist over India's engagement with the Dalai Lama, the Chinese government has reiterated its stance on the reincarnation of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, with Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong stating that the process is inherently an internal affair of China, adding that "no interference by any external forces will be allowed."



In a post on X, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong wrote, “It has been noted that some Indian officials recently made some remarks regarding the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.” The Chinese envoy further highlighted that the government “opposes any attempts by overseas organisations or individuals to interfere in or dictate the reincarnation process. Tibetan Buddhism traces its origins to China's Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. The primary regions where Tibetan Buddhism is practiced are within China. The lineage of the Dalai Lamas took shape and evolved within China's Tibet region," he wrote on X.



Scroll to load tweet…



The envoy also cleared the government's stance, asserting that the “conferment of their religious status and titles is the prerogative of the central government of China.” Xu Feihong also stated that the Chinese government upholds the principle of independence and self-governance in religious affairs. He also emphasised that "no interference by any external forces will be allowed."



"The reincarnation and succession of the Dalai Lama is inherently an internal affair of China. The Chinese government upholds the principle of independence and self-governance in religious affairs and administers the reincarnation of Living Buddhas, including that of the Dalai Lama, in accordance with the law. No interference by any external forces will be allowed," the envoy wrote on X. The Tibetan community in exile celebrated the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with traditional fervour and devotion at the Sambhota Tibetan School in Chhota Shimla on Sunday.