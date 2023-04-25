Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India sees drop in infections, reports 6,660 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

    Similarly, there was a relative decline in daily COVID-19 numbers on Monday as the country recorded 7,187 fresh cases. A total of 16 deaths recorded yesterday and the active cases stood at 65,683.

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

    Union health ministry on Tuesday (April 25) said that India reported 6,660 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and witnessed a dip in the daily caseload for the third straight day.

    The daily positivity rate was reported at 3.52 percent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.42 percent. The COVID case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore.

    The active cases now comprise 0.15 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 percent, the ministry said.

    Meanwhile, scientists have said that XBB.1.16 is the COVID-19 variant responsible for the present surge in cases. They have also said that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). 

    The health ministry has also advised the state governments to examine the COVID-19 situation at a micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management.

