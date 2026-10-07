India's live events sector saw 44% growth over the past year, supporting over 1 crore livelihoods. The government has set a target to double the sector by 2030, aiming to generate 15-20 million direct and ancillary jobs through key reforms.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Chanchal Kumar on Wednesday stated that India’s live events sector grew by 44 per cent over the past year, with around 34,000 events held across the country and the sector now supporting more than one crore livelihoods.

Ambitious Growth Targets and Collaborative Efforts

Addressing the 5th meeting of the Live Events Development Cell (LEDC), he said the Government has set an ambitious target of doubling the sector by 2030, with the potential to generate 15–20 million direct and ancillary jobs. He described the LEDC as “one of the finest examples of cooperation between industry, States and the Centre”.

Kumar further highlighted that the LEDC brings together 14 Central Ministries and Departments, 10 States and UTs and 21 industry bodies, and has taken forward key reforms including the Model Executive Order, Single Window Portal on India Cine Hub, streamlined clearances and skilling initiatives. He noted that the number of States and UTs with designated Nodal Officers has increased from 16 to 29.

Streamlining Clearances and State Integration

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the Single Window Clearances Portal for the live event industry on the India Cine Hub (ICH) portal. States and UTs were asked to designate Nodal Officers, nominate authorised officers from departments, integrate departmental and local licensing systems with the ICH Portal, route the complete licence lifecycle through the portal, onboard live event venues and notify live event licensing as a time-bound public service.

Further, it was informed that five States have so far adopted the “Model Executive Order for Streamlining Licensing and Permissions for Live Events in India, 2026”, which was shared with States and Union Territories on 13th March 2026.

Skilling and Human Resource Development

The Live Event Skilling Committee, chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), presented the progress on the skilling curriculum, including the MoU between IIMC, MESC and EEMA, and certificate and short-term courses in live events. Stakeholders were encouraged to adopt these modules through their skilling institutions.

Future Protocols for Safety and Sustainability

It was also proposed that Inclusivity Guidelines for Safety of Women and Divyang-jan at Live Events and Concerts and a Green Concert Protocol be launched at WAVES 2027 with the support of the industry.

The meeting concluded with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry reaffirming its commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to foster a supportive and growth-oriented ecosystem for India's live events sector.

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