A fire erupted at the Annasagar Scrap Market in Mumbai's Jarimari area on Tuesday evening. Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, responded to the site. Officials confirmed that the fire is contained and no injuries are reported.

Fire Incident at Annasagar Scrap Market

A fire broke out at Annasagar Scrap Market in the Jarimari area of Mumbai at around 7:15 pm on Tuesday, with no injuries reported so far. The fire was confined to scrap material at the market.

Emergency Response Efforts

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, officials from the electricity distribution company, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward staff and an ambulance were mobilised to the spot. No injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)

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