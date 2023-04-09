India reports 5,357 fresh infections, active COVID cases climb to 32,814

The death toll has increased to 5,30,965 with 11 deaths. While three deaths were reported from Gujarat, two were from Himachal Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

India logged 5,357 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases rose to 32,814, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. With 11 deaths, the total number of fatalities has risen to 5,30,965. According to statistics updated at 8 am, three deaths were reported from Gujarat, two from Himachal Pradesh, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, and one from Kerala.

The COVID case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,56,616). The government reported that the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74%, while the active cases now make up 0.07 percent of all infections.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Some states have made masks once again mandatory, while others have issued warning advise, as a result of a substantial rise in COVID-19 cases over the bulk of the country in recent days. Mansukh Mandaviya, the union health minister, encouraged states to be vigilant and evaluate the readiness of medical facilities during a review meeting earlier this week.

On Monday and Tuesday, a nationwide simulation drill will be conducted to evaluate the emergency preparation of both public and private hospitals.

In view of the rising cases, states are also exercising caution and are bringing back certain restrictions.