India reports 10,112 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload over 67,000

It is reportedly said that present COVID-19 variants will not cause a lot of hospitalisation and severity as it is mild in nature. However, the government has suggested people wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 23) said that India has reported a huge downfall in daily COVID-19 cases as the country logged 10,112 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. With this, the country's active caseload has gone up to 67,806.

According to the data revealed by the health ministry, a total of 4,42,92,854 persons have been recovered from the coronavirus infection, while 5,31,329 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in India.

Scientists claimed that XBB.1.16 is the new variant responsible for the current spike in COVID cases with the rise in trend of COVID cases. They also asserted that India's population has hybrid immunity, brought on by both vaccination and naturally occurring illness.

Meanwhile, the health ministry directed the state and union territory governments to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection.

The health ministry has also advised the state governments to examine the COVID-19 situation at a micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management.

The Centre has also asked the states to follow the strategy of testing, tracking, treating, and vaccinating.