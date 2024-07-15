Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 44,228 positions; Steps to apply

    This significant recruitment drive aims to fill 44,228 vacancies nationwide. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    The Department of Posts, operating under the Ministry of Communications, has commenced the application process for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Post Masters (BPM), and Assistant Branch Post Masters (ABPM). This significant recruitment drive aims to fill 44,228 vacancies nationwide. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

    India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Key dates

    Registration start date: July 15, 2024
    Registration end date: August 05, 2024
    Edit/Correction window opens: August 06, 2024
    Edit/Correction window closes: August 08, 2024

    India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

    Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
    On the homepage, click on "Registration" under the "Candidates Corner" section.
    Register by filling in required details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and education details.
    Click on the "Apply" option.
    Enter the login details, including registration number and exam circle.
    Fill out the application form.
    Submit the form and save it for future reference.

    India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Documents required

    Mobile number (to be verified through OTP)
    Email ID (to be verified through OTP)
    Aadhaar number (if available)
    Information about the board and year of passing the Matriculation (10th) examination
    Scanned photo in .jpg/.jpeg format (less than 50 kb)
    Scanned signature in .jpg/.jpeg format (less than 20 kb)

    India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Application fee

    Fee: Rs. 100
    Exemptions: Female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and Transwomen applicants are exempt from paying the fee.

