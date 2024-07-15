India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 44,228 positions; Steps to apply
The Department of Posts, operating under the Ministry of Communications, has commenced the application process for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Post Masters (BPM), and Assistant Branch Post Masters (ABPM). This significant recruitment drive aims to fill 44,228 vacancies nationwide. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Key dates
Registration start date: July 15, 2024
Registration end date: August 05, 2024
Edit/Correction window opens: August 06, 2024
Edit/Correction window closes: August 08, 2024
India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Steps to apply
Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on "Registration" under the "Candidates Corner" section.
Register by filling in required details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and education details.
Click on the "Apply" option.
Enter the login details, including registration number and exam circle.
Fill out the application form.
Submit the form and save it for future reference.
India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Documents required
Mobile number (to be verified through OTP)
Email ID (to be verified through OTP)
Aadhaar number (if available)
Information about the board and year of passing the Matriculation (10th) examination
Scanned photo in .jpg/.jpeg format (less than 50 kb)
Scanned signature in .jpg/.jpeg format (less than 20 kb)
India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Application fee
Fee: Rs. 100
Exemptions: Female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and Transwomen applicants are exempt from paying the fee.
