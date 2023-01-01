India, Pakistan exchange list of prisoners and nuclear installations

India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities, simultaneously through diplomatic channels at New Delhi and Islamabad, in line with the longstanding agreement between the two neighbours. The Ministry of External Affairs said the list was exchanged under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody, informed Ministry of External Affairs in a release.

"India released details of the 95 Pakistani fishermen now held in Indian custody as well as 339 civilian prisoners from Pakistan. Pakistan has also disclosed lists of 654 fishermen and 51 civilian detainees who it believes to be Indians," according to the statement.

The Agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991 provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year.

A list of nuclear stations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan was also exchanged by the two neighbours.

The statement said, "Pakistan has been urged to protect the safety, security, and welfare of all Indian and suspected Indian civilian captives, as well as fishermen, until their release and return to India."

The press release reiterated the government's concerns regarding the return of civilian detainees, missing Indian military personnel, and fishermen, saying, "The Government has called for the early release and repatriation of civilian detainees, missing Indian military personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody. In this regard, Pakistan was requested to hasten the release and return to India of 631 Indian fisherman and 02 Indian civilian detainees who have served their sentences and whose identity has been established and informed Pakistan. In addition, Pakistan has been urged to grant prompt consular access to the 22 civilian prisoners who are thought to be Indians and the remaining 30 fishermen who are being held in Pakistani custody."

This is the 32nd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on 01 January 1992.

