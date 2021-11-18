India gets re-elected to UNESCO executive board for 2021-25 term

"India is re-elected to the UNESCO Executive Board with 164 votes for the term 2021-25," the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO tweeted.

India was re-elected to the executive board of the United Nations' cultural and educational organization for the 2021-25 term on Wednesday. "India is re-elected to the UNESCO Executive Board with 164 votes for the term 2021-25," the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO tweeted. On Wednesday, members of the executive board were elected. Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, the Cook Islands, and China were also voted to Group IV Asian and the Pacific States.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Union minister of state (culture) Meenakshi Lekhi thanked all the member countries who supported New Delhi's candidature.

The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the UN agency's three constitutional organizations (together with the General Conference and the Secretariat), and the General Conference appoints it.

The board, acting under the authority of the General Conference, analyses the organization's work programme and related budget projections provided to it by the Director-General.The executive board is made up of 58 member countries, each with a four-year tenure. According to the UNESCO website, it reviews the organization's work programme and budget projections given by the director-general. The board represents the General Conference in exercising the power allocated to it and dealing with the issues entrusted to it.

