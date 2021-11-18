  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India gets re-elected to UNESCO executive board for 2021-25 term

    "India is re-elected to the UNESCO Executive Board with 164 votes for the term 2021-25," the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO tweeted.

    India gets re elected to UNESCO executive board for 2021 25 term gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 18, 2021, 9:12 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India was re-elected to the executive board of the United Nations' cultural and educational organization for the 2021-25 term on Wednesday. "India is re-elected to the UNESCO Executive Board with 164 votes for the term 2021-25," the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO tweeted. On Wednesday, members of the executive board were elected. Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, the Cook Islands, and China were also voted to Group IV Asian and the Pacific States.

     

    Taking to the micro-blogging site, Union minister of state (culture) Meenakshi Lekhi thanked all the member countries who supported New Delhi's candidature.

    The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the UN agency's three constitutional organizations (together with the General Conference and the Secretariat), and the General Conference appoints it.

    Also Read | 'Pledges weak, not yet achieved': UN seeks more emission cuts to reach climate goal

    The board, acting under the authority of the General Conference, analyses the organization's work programme and related budget projections provided to it by the Director-General.The executive board is made up of 58 member countries, each with a four-year tenure. According to the UNESCO website, it reviews the organization's work programme and budget projections given by the director-general. The board represents the General Conference in exercising the power allocated to it and dealing with the issues entrusted to it.

    Also Read | UN bulletin reveals quantities of greenhouse gases in atmosphere hit new highs in 2020

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2021, 9:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the conman who made Tihar jail his extortion den

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the conman who made Tihar jail his extortion den

    Phase down of unabated coal adopted by China US criticizing India for it unfair Report gcw

    Word 'Phase down' of unabated coal adopted by China, US; criticizing India for it 'unfair': Govt sources

    Delhi government bans entry of trucks, except those carrying essential items to curb air pollution-dnm

    Delhi government bans entry of trucks, except those carrying essential items to curb air pollution

    Tamil Nadu rain: Red alert sounded in Chennai and surrounding districts, very heavy rainfall likely from tonight-dnm

    Tamil Nadu rain: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding districts, very heavy rainfall likely from tonight

    Australia Israel consulates participation; increase in IT export: Highlights from Bengaluru tech summit-dnm,

    Australia, Israel consulates participation; increase in IT export: Highlights from Bengaluru tech summit

    Recent Stories

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the conman who made Tihar jail his extortion den

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the conman who made Tihar jail his extortion den

    Phase down of unabated coal adopted by China US criticizing India for it unfair Report gcw

    Word 'Phase down' of unabated coal adopted by China, US; criticizing India for it 'unfair': Govt sources

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, who will get hitched first? Read the details here drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, who will get hitched first? Read the details here

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: These are the records scripted as India wins opening 1st T20I by 5 wickets-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: These are the records scripted as India wins opening T20I by 5 wickets

    Did Nick Jonas leak news of brother Joe Jonas pooping in his pants? Find out here drb

    Did Nick Jonas leak news of brother Joe Jonas pooping in his pants? Find out here

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon