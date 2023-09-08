India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlights inclusive presidency, tech revolution; check details

Regarding the key takeaways from this year's Summit, Kant mentioned, "One of the key takeaways from India's presidency is the recognition that India has truly revolutionized technology through digital public infrastructure."

India's Sherpa for the G20 Summit, Amitabh Kant, stated that the New Delhi Declaration will represent the voice of the Global South and developing countries. He mentioned that the draft is almost ready and will be submitted to the leaders for their approval, expressing optimism about receiving a positive response on the overall outcomes of the Summit.

Speaking to the media during the Pre-G20 Summit, Amitabh Kant said, "The New Delhi leaders' declaration that you will see after the Summit will be a powerful voice for the Global South and developing countries, unlike any other document in the world."

According to experts, Russia and China oppose the inclusion of the Ukraine war in joint documents, while Western countries and the US are in favor of its inclusion.

In response to a query on Chinese President Xi Jinping's absence from the Summit scheduled for September 9-10 in the national capital, the G20 Sherpa stated, "China is a multilateral player. In multilateral discussions, the issues are very different from bilateral ones, and China discusses growth and development issues from its perspective. The challenge in any multilateral discussion is to achieve consensus on every issue, as every country has veto power. We have worked with every single country and gained their support."

In of Jinping, Chinese premier Li Qiang will be attending the G20 Summit.

China has not officially clarified the reason for its president's absence, but Indian experts believe that internal instability, an unfavorable geopolitical scenario, and extensive militarization in the Indo-Pacific region are contributing factors.

During its presidency, India has invited the African Union to participate in the Summit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to all G20 leaders about the inclusion of the African Union in the grouping. Amitabh Kant said, "PM, who strongly believes in the Global South, has received a very positive response from all the leaders, and it will be formally discussed before the Summit."

Discussing the priorities for India's G20 presidency, he added, "We aimed for the world to lead in Green Development concerning climate action and climate finance. We had several components to drive, making green development, climate action, and climate finance our third priority. Both SDGs and climate action require finance, especially for developing and emerging markets in the Global South. It was crucial to focus on multilateral institutions of the 21st century."

"When India assumed the G20 presidency in Bali, we were in the midst of a scenario of slowing global growth and productivity. India believed that we should begin our presidency with the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family," he concluded.