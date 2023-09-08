Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As India hosts G20 Summit, Rahul Gandhi claims BJP attacking minorities and world is aware (WATCH)

    While speaking to reporters in Brussels during his European tour, Rahul Gandhi expressed his concerns about this decision. He pointed out that excluding the Leader of the Opposition from such events raises questions about the government's thinking and its attitude towards a significant portion of the population.

    As India hosts G20 Summit, Rahul Gandhi claims BJP attacking minorities and world is aware (WATCH)
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP-led Narendra Modi government for not inviting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to the G20 Summit dinner, suggesting that the ruling party "does not value the leader of 60% of India's population."

    While speaking to reporters in Brussels during his European tour, Gandhi expressed his concerns about this decision. He pointed out that excluding the Leader of the Opposition from such events raises questions about the government's thinking and its attitude towards a significant portion of the population.

    Rahul Gandhi is currently on a three-nation European tour, engaging in discussions with parliamentarians and lawmakers. He held closed-door meetings with some members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels and is scheduled to meet French lawmakers in Paris. His tour will conclude with a visit to Norway, where he will engage with the country's parliamentarians in Oslo.

    Reports suggest that Mallikarjun Kharge, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has not received an invitation to the grand G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. This decision comes amid controversies surrounding the use of the term 'Bharat' in place of 'India' in the invitation, leading to opposition from the INDIA alliance.

     

