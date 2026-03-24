India's Petroleum Ministry has issued an order to fast-track the expansion of natural gas pipelines. The move aims to streamline approvals, boost PNG connectivity, and enhance energy security amid concerns over supply from the West Asia conflict.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday notified an order to provide a streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, developing the natural gas infrastructure amid concerns over its supply due to the West Asia conflict.

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According to a press release, the ministry has passed the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026 under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The Order provides a streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, addressing delays in approvals and access to land, and enabling faster development of natural gas infrastructure, including in residential areas.

Key Aims of the Order

Published in the Extraordinary Gazette of India, the order comes into immediate effect and establishes a comprehensive, transparent, and investor-friendly framework for efficient gas distribution, rapid infrastructure expansion, and equitable access to cleaner energy. The order aims to facilitate the expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) networks, improve last-mile connectivity, and promote a shift towards cleaner fuels for cooking, transport and industrial purposes, thereby strengthening energy security and supporting India's transition to a gas-based economy.

Framework for Ease of Doing Business

As per the release, the order establishes a clear, uniform framework for laying, building, operating, and expanding pipeline infrastructure. It introduces standardised processes and timelines, reducing ambiguity and administrative discretion. For ease of doing business, the ministry has ordered to ensure time-bound approvals with deemed approval provisions to eliminate procedural delays, a single, harmonised framework across jurisdictions to reduce fragmentation in permissions, and the elimination of arbitrary levies and charges, ensuring transparency and cost predictability.

The order also provides defined compensation and restoration mechanisms ("dig and restore" / "dig and pay") to avoid disputes with local authorities and reduced compliance burden through simplified procedures and clear documentation requirements.

According to the release, the order facilitates seamless access for authorised entities to lay and expand pipelines, ensures faster rollout of City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks and trunk pipelines, and supports last-mile connectivity and rapid scaling of piped natural gas (PNG). It provides clarity in handling operational issues, including disruptions and access constraints, and introduces safeguards such as bank guarantees to ensure accountability without imposing excessive financial burden.

Consumer Focus and Dispute Resolution

The order enables time-bound provision of PNG connections, improving service delivery standards, facilitates a gradual transition from LPG to PNG in areas where pipeline infrastructure exists and provides flexibility where connectivity is not technically feasible. The ministry will prevent unreasonable denial of access for pipeline development by local bodies or private entities and establish a transparent dispute resolution mechanism through designated authorities. The order balances consumer convenience with national priorities of energy security and clean energy transition.

Broader Economic and Environmental Impact

This notification is expected to strengthen and diversify the gas distribution network, reducing dependence on single fuels, ensuring faster approvals and regulatory certainty, which will boost investor confidence and accelerate the rollout of pipeline networks across urban and semi-urban areas.

According to the release, the step will lead to an Increased adoption of natural gas for cooking, transport, as well as industrial purposes, which will contribute to improved air quality and lower emissions. A reliable and affordable energy supply will support industrial and commercial activity.

Strategic Context and Government Vision

India's growing energy demand and evolving global energy landscape necessitate a resilient, diversified, and efficient energy system. This order addresses longstanding challenges in infrastructure development, regulatory uncertainty, and delays in approvals, while positioning natural gas as a key transition fuel, the release said.

At its core, the reform is designed to significantly improve ease of doing business by simplifying procedures, reducing regulatory bottlenecks, and creating a predictable and transparent operating environment for stakeholders.

The government said that it remains committed to expanding the role of natural gas in India's energy mix and fostering a policy environment that promotes investment, innovation, and sustainability. This order marks an important step towards building a gas-based economy, supported by efficient infrastructure, ease of doing business, and wider access to clean energy, the press release said.

This comes amid the concerns over the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas as the conflict in West Asia, which has entered its fourth week, led to hampering of trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)