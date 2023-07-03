Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ajit Pawar to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde': Sanjay Raut on new BJP ploy

    NCP leader Jayant Patil on Sunday moved a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others who broke ranks with the party. Addressing a press conference late Sunday, Patil said the disqualification petition has been sent to Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

    Ajit Pawar to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde': Sanjay Raut on new BJP ploy AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday (July 3) said that Eknath Shinde is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for just a few days now as the disqualification of 16 MLAs is certain. This statement comes after the political upheaval in the state, where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has claimed that Ajit Pawar will replace Shinde for the top post. 

    Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "Eknath Shinde is the CM for just a few days now as the disqualification of 16 MLAs is certain. That's the reason why Ajit Pawar and others have been inducted."

    NCP splits: LoP Jitendra Awhad submits disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar, 8 others

    Meanwhile, NCP leader Jayant Patil on Sunday moved a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others who broke ranks with the party. Addressing a press conference late Sunday, Patil said the disqualification petition has been sent to Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

    "An email has also been sent to Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the NCP is with party chief Sharad Pawar," Patil added.

    Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra while his loyalists including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif and others were sworn-in as cabinet ministers. 

    Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers. Patil said these MLAs "cannot be called traitors as their betrayal has not yet been proved".

    A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra.

    NCP moves petitions seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    NCP splits: LoP Jitendra Awhad submits disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar, 8 others AJR

    NCP splits: LoP Jitendra Awhad submits disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar, 8 others

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-725 3 July 2023: Check winners, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-725 3 July 2023: Check winners, prize money and more

    Karnataka: Stone-pelting on newly-launched Vande Bharat Express vkp

    Karnataka: Stone-pelting on newly-launched Vande Bharat Express

    False accusation of sexual assault: Kerala man wrongfully jailed for 45 days; Locals file complaint with DGP anr

    False accusation of sexual assault: Kerala man wrongfully jailed for 45 days; Locals file complaint with DGP

    Monsoon to intensify in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert today anr

    Monsoon to intensify in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in three districts today

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed claims Abhishek Malhan is making 'false' statements; Know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed claims Abhishek Malhan is making 'false' statements; Know details

    Wagner boss Prigozhin vanishes days after mutiny as Kremlin cracks down on business empire snt

    Wagner boss Prigozhin vanishes days after mutiny as Kremlin cracks down on business empire

    Motorola Razr 40 Razr 40 Ultra to launch today When where to watch event LIVE expected specs price gcw

    Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE?

    NCP splits: LoP Jitendra Awhad submits disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar, 8 others AJR

    NCP splits: LoP Jitendra Awhad submits disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar, 8 others

    Ashes 2023: R Ashwin backs Aussie keeper Carey after Bairstow run-out creates controversy snt

    Ashes 2023: R Ashwin backs Aussie keeper Carey after Bairstow run-out creates controversy

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon