'Ajit Pawar to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde': Sanjay Raut on new BJP ploy

NCP leader Jayant Patil on Sunday moved a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others who broke ranks with the party. Addressing a press conference late Sunday, Patil said the disqualification petition has been sent to Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday (July 3) said that Eknath Shinde is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for just a few days now as the disqualification of 16 MLAs is certain. This statement comes after the political upheaval in the state, where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has claimed that Ajit Pawar will replace Shinde for the top post.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "Eknath Shinde is the CM for just a few days now as the disqualification of 16 MLAs is certain. That's the reason why Ajit Pawar and others have been inducted."

NCP splits: LoP Jitendra Awhad submits disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar, 8 others

"An email has also been sent to Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the NCP is with party chief Sharad Pawar," Patil added.

Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra while his loyalists including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif and others were sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers. Patil said these MLAs "cannot be called traitors as their betrayal has not yet been proved".

A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra.

