The first meeting of the Joint Steering Committee for India-EU Trilateral Cooperation took place in New Delhi. Co-chaired by EU Ambassador Herve Delphin and MEA's Priyanka Chauhan, it focused on strengthening their strategic partnership and development goals.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the first meeting of the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) for India-European Union Trilateral Cooperation was held in New Delhi, marking an important step in strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the EU.

The meeting was co-chaired by European Union Ambassador to India Herve Delphin and MEA Joint Secretary Priyanka Chauhan. The discussions focused on strengthening trilateral cooperation and developing joint mechanisms to address key development challenges in partner countries.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Strengthening Strategic Partnership! The first meeting of the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) for India-EU Trilateral Cooperation was held today in New Delhi, co-chaired by @EUAmbIndia Herve Delphin and MEA Joint Secretary Priyanka Chauhan. Reaffirming our commitment towards trilateral cooperation, the JSC agreed on the modalities to jointly create and work together on solutions addressing development challenges around the world."

He added that the committee agreed to engage with partner countries based on shared values, mutual interests and common developmental priorities. "The JSC agreed to work with partner countries based on shared values, mutual interests, and common developmental priorities, in a collaborative trilateral framework to implement development cooperation projects in priority sectors and regions," he said.

Push for India-EU Free Trade Agreement

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the release stated that Indian industry leaders, policymakers, and diplomats made a strong and unified case for an early conclusion of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), arguing that the deal is critical for export growth, supply-chain resilience, and long-term investment at a time of rising global uncertainty.

The sentiment emerged at a high-level dialogue titled "India-EU Summit: FTA and the Road Ahead", jointly organised by the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) and the Centre for Global India Insights (CGII) at the India International Centre.

The discussion took place against the backdrop of renewed political momentum around the India-EU FTA following deliberations at the World Economic Forum in Davos. (ANI)