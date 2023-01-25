Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India, Egypt's public broadcasters ink MoU for sharing TV, radio programmes; check details

    Under the MoU, Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster of India, and the National Media Authority (NMA) of Egypt agreed to exchange programmes for television and radio.

    India Egypt s public broadcasters ink MoU for sharing TV, radio programmes; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    India and Egypt's public broadcasters on Wednesday (January 25) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate sharing of content, co-production and training of officials in latest technologies.

    The MoU was signed by Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade.

    Also read: Enforcement Directorate arrests TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in money laundering case

    Under the MoU, Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster of India, and the National Media Authority (NMA) of Egypt agreed to exchange programmes for television and radio.

    "The MoU is a general statement of intent, the specifics on content sharing will get worked out at a later date mutually," Prasar Bharati Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Dwivedi said when asked about programmes that India would share with Egypt as part of the pact.

    "The MoU is part of the efforts by Prasar Bharati to expand the reach of DD India Channel to showcase the country's progress through programmes focussed on economy, technology, social development and also the rich cultural heritage," an official statement said.

    Also read: Republic Day 2023: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla to participate in parade tomorrow

    It said that both the broadcasters will exchange their programmes of different genres like sports, news, culture, entertainment for telecast on their respective radio and television platforms.

    "The MoU which will be valid for three years will also facilitate co-productions and training of the officials of both the broadcasters in the latest technologies," the statement further said.

    Prasar Bharati, Public Service Broadcaster of India currently has 39 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with foreign broadcasters for co-operation and collaboration in the field of broadcasting.These MoUs provide for exchange of programmes with foreign broadcasters in the field of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports, news etc.

    Also read: Republic Day 2023: A look at awards, honours given out on January 26

    The MoUs also provide for co-production opportunities related to themes of mutual interest and knowledge sharing through training.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Enforcement Directorate arrests TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in money laundering case AJR

    Enforcement Directorate arrests TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in money laundering case

    Republic Day 2023: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla to participate in parade tomorrow january 26- adt

    Republic Day 2023: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla to participate in parade tomorrow

    Microsoft Teams and Outlook down, thousands of users report disruption; check details AJR

    Microsoft Teams and Outlook down, thousands of users report disruption; check details

    Republic Day 2023: President Medals for Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence announced; check details AJR

    Republic Day 2023: President Medals for Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence announced; check details

    AAP s Raghav Chadha to receive 'India UK Outstanding Achievers Honour'; here's what it means - adt

    AAP's Raghav Chadha to receive 'India UK Outstanding Achievers Honour'; here's what it means

    Recent Stories

    football Will Liverpool rebuild happen as swiftly as Chelsea's? Jurgen Klopp reveals-ayh

    Will Liverpool's rebuild happen as swiftly as Chelsea's? Jurgen Klopp reveals

    OnePlus 11 5G OnePlus 11R to new 65 inch TV more Here is what you can expect from February 7 launch gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G, 11R to new 65-inch TV & more: Here's what you can expect from February 7 launch

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched at Rs 11 50 Lakh Know the additional specs gcw

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched at Rs 11.50 Lakh; Know the additional specs

    SKY has not limit Fans laud Suryakumar Yadav after star batter named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of 2022 snt

    'SKY has no limit': Fans laud Suryakumar Yadav after star batter named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of 2022

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Djokovic sends special message to Federer after beating Rublev to reach 10th semi-finals snt

    Australian Open 2023: Djokovic sends special message to Federer after beating Rublev to reach 10th semi-finals

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon