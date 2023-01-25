Enforcement Directorate arrests TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in money laundering case

The TMC leader Saket Gokhale was first arrested on December 6 for allegedly sharing fake news linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat's Morbi after an old suspension bridge collapsed there, killing 135 people.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday (January 25) arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a crowdfunding initiative.

Gokhale was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Ahmedabad where he is lodged in judicial custody in a Gujarat Police case.

It is reportedly said that the TMC will be produced by the federal agency before a local court there seeking his remand. On December 29, the Gujarat Police arrested Gokhale from Delhi in its case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowd-funding.

On Monday, the Gujarat High Court had refused to issue regular bail to Saket Gokhale in a case related to alleged misuse of money collected through crowd-funding. High Court Justice Samir Dave asked the TMC leader to approach the court only after a chargesheet is filed.

"We will consider the plea only after the charge sheet is filed," said Justice Dave.

The TMC leader had approached the high court after a sessions court and a magistrate's court in Ahmedabad denied him bail recently following his arrest and expiry of remand. Since January 5, the TMC leader has been in judicial custody and lodged at a jail in Ahmedabad.