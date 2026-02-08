BJP leaders lauded the India-US Interim Trade Framework Agreement, stating India doesn't bow to pressure. The deal reduces US tariffs on Indian goods while assuring that the interests of Indian farmers, dairy, and key crops are fully protected.

BJP Praises India's Strong Stance in Trade

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gulam Ali Khatana on Sunday praised the India-US Interim Trade Framework Agreement, highlighting that India does not bow to any external pressure while participating in global trade. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader further declared that all countries now want to do trade with India. "... All countries want to do trade with India... India does not bow to anyone while doing trade..." said Khatana.

The framework for the trade agreement with the United States reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi.

Farmers' Interests Protected, Says Agriculture Minister

Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the framework for the trade agreement with the United States will not harm Indian farmers and that the US has, in fact, reduced tariffs on several Indian farm exports to zero. He said that Indian farmers' interests have been fully protected in the trade deal with the US, adding that no key crops, fruits, dairy products or spices have been opened to American imports.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Chouhan said, "PM Modi said that he will not let the country bow down and will not allow any harm to the interests of the farmers. This trade deal has taken both of these into account... If we look at agriculture and agricultural products, no product has been included to harm Indian farmers. All such products have been excluded from the trade deal."

Details of the Reciprocal Tariff Agreement

Earlier, the United States and India issued a joint statement announcing that they had reached a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade and agreed on its terms.

According to the joint statement by the Ministry of Commerce and the White House, the United States will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 per cent on goods originating in India, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery. Subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement, the US will remove the reciprocal tariff on a wide range of goods identified in the Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners Annex to Executive Order 14346 of September 5, 2025 (Modifying the Scope of Reciprocal Tariffs and Establishing Procedures for Implementing Trade and Security Agreements), as amended, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.

Deal Sparks 'Wave of Optimism' Across India

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan hailed the Interim Trade Framework Agreement, saying that the reduction has received 'tareef' (appreciation) from the public and has sparked a wave of optimism across the country.

"This paradigm-defining trade deal pioneered by PM Narendra Modi's astute leadership, empowers New India with a massive competitive advantage. The substantial and significant reduction in tariffs for Indian products has been received with 'tareef', appreciation, and the people are very buoyant, and there is a wave of optimism across the country," he said. Kesavan assured that the interim framework secures and safeguards the interests of our agricultural and dairy sectors and protects the welfare of our farmers, fishermen, workers, and skilled labourers.