'India considers Maldives a valued friend': PM Modi responds to Muizzu's I-Day wishes amidst strained ties

On India's Independence Day, the diplomatic bond between India and the Maldives was reaffirmed with heartfelt messages exchanged between the leaders of the two nations.

Amid strained ties, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Thursday extended his warm congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the people of India through a post on X. He highlighted the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two countries, expressing confidence in their continued partnership for mutual prosperity.

"On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, I extend heartfelt congratulations to President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the people of India. Our enduring friendship, rooted in history, has evolved to foster prosperity and development in the Maldives and the region. As we look to the future, I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen, driving mutual prosperity and shared goals," he wrote.

In his response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked President Muizzu for his Independence Day wishes, emphasizing India's deep appreciation for the Maldives as a valued friend.

"Thank you, President @MMuizzu, for the wishes on our Independence Day. India considers Maldives a valued friend and our nations will keep working together for the benefit of our people," PM Modi wrote on X.

The relationship between India and the Maldives faced significant strain following the appointment of President Mohamed Muizzu in November 2023, due to his pro-China leanings. Muizzu, known for his alignment with China, had previously strained relations by demanding the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives.

However, recent diplomatic exchanges suggest a renewed effort by both nations to mend and strengthen their partnership.

Earlier this week, President Muizzu reinforced his administration's dedication to strengthening the historical and strategic ties with India. At a ceremony marking the completion of water supply and sewerage facilities on 28 islands in the Maldives, funded by India's Line of Credit Facility through EXIM Bank of India, Muizzu highlighted the significant economic and developmental benefits these projects will bring.

Muizzu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government for their generous assistance, which he described as crucial for the Maldives' growth. He also praised the High Impact Community Development Projects funded by Indian grants, noting that these initiatives exemplify the close engagement between the two countries in socio-economic development.

The Maldivian President's recent visit to India, during which he attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony and met with President Murmu, was also acknowledged. Muizzu emphasized the deep and historic ties between the Maldives and India and expressed optimism for the future of their cooperation.

