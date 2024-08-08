Former West Bengal Chief Miister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away at 80; check details

The former CM had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and had rarely left his home in the past few years. His last public appearance was in 2019 when he attempted to attend a CPI(M) rally but had to return home due to a dust allergy.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya on Thursday (August 8) passed away at his residence in Kolkata. He was 80 years old. Bhattacharya, who served as the chief minister of Bengal from November 2000 to May 2011, resided in a two-room government apartment in the Ballygunge area of south Kolkata.

The former CM had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and had rarely left his home in the past few years. His last public appearance was in 2019 when he attempted to attend a CPI(M) rally but had to return home due to a dust allergy.

During the 2024 elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) shared an AI-generated video of former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. In the video, he urged voters to support the Left and secular forces.

Bhattacharya's AI avatar addressed various issues, from Sandeshkhali to unemployment and corruption allegations in West Bengal, criticizing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The video also targeted the BJP-led central government over demonetization, electoral bonds, and inflation.

