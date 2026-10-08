Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the second consecutive lunch meeting of Opposition MPs to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The INDIA bloc leaders are demanding his resignation and plan to intensify their agitation, calling it a 'public movement'.

Opposition Leaders Hold Strategy Meeting

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday arrived at the restaurant in Connaught Place for the second consecutive lunch meeting of Opposition MPs amid their ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress and other INDIA bloc MPs also arrived for the lunch meeting, hosted by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The Opposition leaders are expected to discuss their next course of action and proceed to Rajghat after the meeting.

Security was beefed up outside the restaurant as Opposition leaders and MPs arrived for the meeting.

Congress MP Pawan Khera said, "The agenda hasn't changed; the agenda remains the same—Gyanesh Kumar needs to resign, and it will happen. This is not just the demand of the INDIA bloc but of the entire country. The INDIA bloc is on the streets for India's demand. Wherever they stop us, there will be protests."

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, "Our protest will continue until Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. This has become a public movement now. This movement will become so big that it will rattle the government."

Congress Leaders Escalate Attack on BJP, CEC

Earlier, Congress leaders Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Srinivas BV intensified their attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asserting that the Opposition would continue its protest and demanding his resignation.

Speaking to reporters, Aujla rejected allegations that the Opposition was creating anarchy and instead accused the BJP of "spreading anarchy" by allegedly "looting votes" to form governments. "No, who is spreading anarchy? You (the BJP) are the ones who have spread anarchy. You formed governments across the country by looting votes," Aujla said.

He questioned why people were allegedly not being allowed to elect representatives of their choice and targeted Gyanesh Kumar over the Opposition's allegations regarding the Election Commission. "So what is your relationship with Gyanesh Kumar? You should put an end to Gyanesh Kumar; make him resign. Let the people also rest peacefully. The entire nation is demanding answers. If Rahul Gandhi won't demand answers, who else can? That is why Gyanesh Kumar must resign," Aujla said.

Asked whether the protesters would continue their agitation, Aujla said the Congress would pursue the matter. "We will definitely go; we will wage a complete struggle. Whatever needs to be done, we will do," he said.

'Vote Theft' Allegations

Meanwhile, Congress leader Srinivas BV alleged that Gyanesh Kumar should instead have been detained over what he described as "vote theft". "They were supposed to lock up Gyanesh Kumar, but they have left him roaming free. Vote theft took place, and we aren't the ones who claimed this first; it came from within, from their own associates!" he said.

Srinivas further alleged that those responsible for "vote theft" and other wrongdoing were being protected. "Such a massive betrayal, such massive thieves, vote thieves, institution thieves, and donation thieves, all of them are sitting in their offices right now, and they are trying to protect them," he said.

FIRs Against Leaders Dismissed

On the FIRs registered against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in connection with the protest, Srinivas alleged that such cases were filed whenever the Narendra Modi government felt threatened by a leader. "This FIR is the same old story. Whenever the Narendra Modi government gets terrified of a leader, they file all these FIRs," he said.

The Thursday lunch meeting is the second consecutive meeting of INDIA bloc leaders. The previous meeting on Wednesday was followed by an attempt by Opposition leaders to march towards Jantar Mantar to protest against the Chief Election Commissioner and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. (ANI)