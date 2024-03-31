Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    INDIA bloc’s mega rally today against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, wife Sunita to attend

     The Maharally is being seen as the Opposition’s show of strength and unity, in the backdrop of the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the excise policy-linked money-laundering case. In addition to various leaders, Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will also be in attendance.
     

    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 9:37 AM IST

    The National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and other prominent members of the Opposition INDIA alliance are scheduled to speak at a "Loktantra Bachao" demonstration in Delhi on Sunday as a show of support against the detention of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. At the gathering, Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Sunita Kejriwal, the Chief Minister's wife, were scheduled to give speeches.

    Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate alleged that Kejriwal was one of the key conspirators in the liquor scam. The federal agency claims that the "South Group" paid the Delhi Chief Minister many crores of rupees as a bribe for creating the excise policy in Delhi and utilizing that money to win the elections in Goa and Punjab.

    The national capital's Ramlila Ground will host the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally, which will feature participation from prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav of Bihar, NC chief Farooq Abdullah, and others. Gopal Rai, a prominent AAP leader, informed the news agency PTI that Sonia Gandhi will also be present at the gathering.

    According to the Delhi Police, comprehensive plans have been prepared, with paramilitary forces being stationed in and around the stadium and checks being performed at every gate. The demonstration is permitted by police under some restrictions, such as no marching, no tractor-trollies, and no carrying of firearms in downtown Delhi.

    Furthermore, Section 144 would continue to be enforced at the DDU Marg, which houses the political party offices. According to a police spokesman, there will be no march from the Ramlila Maidan and any infractions would result in harsh punishment. 

    In a traffic advisory, the Delhi Police said that the movement of vehicles in the city would be regulated for six hours on Sunday. In an X post, the Delhi Traffic Police informed the locals of the diversions and routes to be avoided in the wake of the rally.

