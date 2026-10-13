Rahul Gandhi hosted a high tea for INDIA bloc leaders and student bodies to strategize. Manickam Tagore emphasized Rahul's collective decision-making, while Mallikarjun Kharge discussed the alliance's actions against alleged electoral fraud.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday said Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi consults leaders and makes collective decisions as the Congress MP is hosting high tea for leaders from the INDIA bloc as well as student bodies. ""...The leaders of the India Alliance MPs have been invited; floor leaders have been invited. We are all going to sit together and Rahul Gandhi ji is a leader who consults leaders and makes collective decisions and as he has said yesterday, we are fighting different battles. Yesterday was a legal battle and psychological battles are there, there is a political battle also there for therefore these battles we are fighting. We will sit together and decide"" Tagore told ANI.

INDIA Bloc's Fight Against 'Electoral Fraud'

Rahul Gandhi also held a press conference after a tea meeting. At the press conference, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the initiatives of the INDIA bloc in the last few days about the alleged electoral fraud. ""...You have witnessed the tremendous success of the initiatives undertaken by the INDIA alliance over the past four days; Rahul-ji and other leaders addressed the public's issues with great seriousness and dedication. Rarely have people turned out in such vast numbers. This is the first time in Delhi that young people and citizens have come together entirely on their own initiative. You have seen this, so I do not wish to elaborate further. Everyone is now prepared to fully expose PM Modi's plan to steal votes"" The gathering is being viewed as a strategic move by the opposition bloc to consolidate its position and discuss a unified roadmap ahead of the upcoming parliamentary sessions.

Strategic Move to Consolidate Opposition

As the Congress party continues to intensify its agitation against the central government on various issues, this meeting is seen as a key platform for coordinating the opposition’s stance on national affairs. The meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence has fueled speculation about the Opposition's strategy in the coming days, with Congress leaders signaling an intensification of their movement against the Centre. (ANI)