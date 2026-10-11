Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announced Congress and INDIA bloc leaders will march to Delhi for voters' rights, condemning police action against CJP protesters. CPI(M) also vowed to continue protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Condemning the recent police actions against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ protesters in the national capital, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday announced that Congress legislators and INDIA bloc leaders will march to Delhi to fight for voters' rights, asserting that “in a democracy, everyone can protest.”

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, "It is unfortunate that this type of incident is going on in the country. In a democracy, everyone can protest. They have their voice. No one can stop their voice... they (CJP) are doing it on their own. We don't want to stop them. Congress party will do it on their own... some of our INDIA bloc is going. It is their right. Tomorrow, our legislators will be in Delhi. I'm also going to Delhi. We will fight for the rights of the voters. We want every voter in this country to be protected and have the right to vote."

CPI(M) Vows to Escalate Demonstrations

Simultaneously, escalating the attack from New Delhi, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas demanded the immediate resignation of Ganesh Kumar and warned that security curbs would not halt their demonstrations. "Let us make it absolutely clear: the protest to make sure that Ganesh Kumar resigns will continue without a break. And whether they permit us to enter Jantar Mantar or not, the entire Delhi would be converted into a Jantar Mantar," Brittas told ANI.

Taking a direct dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CPI(M) leader claimed the government's restrictions were backfiring and aiding the agitation. "In effect, the Modi-Shah campaign is helping us... Amit Shah has declared a bandh in the capital city. In a way, they are helping us by declaring a bandh, so as to support the protest... they (CJP) are only asking the government to facilitate them to travel on the Delhi streets. It's their basic right to travel, basic right to walk on the streets of Delhi. Even Jantar Mantar is a designated protest area," Brittas added.

Mass Detentions and Political Confrontation

The remarks come after Delhi witnessed heightened security, mass detentions and a political confrontation throughout the day on Saturday as the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was met with a heavy police deployment.

CJP Activists Released on Conditions

Meanwhile, a Delhi Executive Magistrate court today ordered the release of three CJP activists, Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were taken into preventive custody by Delhi Police ahead of a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The three CJP members have been directed not to indulge in any activity that may breach peace and tranquillity for the next year as a condition of their release, according to their advocate, Ratna Singh.

The police took them into custody from their flight immediately after it landed in the national capital. They had arrived in Delhi to participate in a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Over 1,000 people were detained in the national capital, including prominent Opposition leaders such as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)