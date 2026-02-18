DMK's TKS Elangovan slammed Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut for calling the INDIA bloc inactive. Elangovan insisted the alliance is continuously fighting the BJP, citing various examples, while Raut argued the bloc only wakes up for elections.

DMK Hits Back at Raut's 'Inactive' Jibe

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Wednesday responded to remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, asserting that the Opposition alliance is actively taking on the BJP government across issues and not merely during election time. Elangovan's reaction came after Raut earlier criticised the functioning of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, alleging that the alliance becomes active only when Lok Sabha elections approach and lacks consistent coordination on key national matters. "We are continuously attacking the BJP for sidelining and avoiding Tamil Nadu, insulting Tamil people and the Tamil language. In all aspects we are fighting against the governmnet. Last year, Rahul Gandhi fought against the government in Bihar over SIR and exposed the Election Commission. The INDIA Bloc is active, and the Mamata government is presenting its case. Sanjay Raut doesn't know anything. These people only see supportive activity of the BJP and nothing else," he said while speaking to ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sanjay Raut Questions Bloc's Consistency

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, addressing a press conference in Mumbai, said, "INDIA bloc work begins when the Lok Sabha elections are approaching. Until then, there's no communication between anyone. Until then, in the INDIA bloc, what the people are doing no one knows."

He stressed that merely raising issues inside Parliament was insufficient, especially when Opposition leaders face disruptions. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Raut said, "They don't even let Rahul Gandhi speak in Parliament. Can we do anything outside?"

Call for Year-Round Action

Raut argued that the alliance must remain active throughout the political cycle, not just ahead of general elections. He pointed to a range of pressing concerns, including farmers' distress, law and order, and the situation in Manipur, that require coordinated action. "There are so many problems in the country... The deal made with America will result in the country's farmers dying, committing suicide, and starving. But by INDIA bloc just raising its voice in Parliament is not going to work," he said.

He added that the alliance must remain vigilant and ensure regular communication among its constituent parties. "For months, even years, they don't talk to anyone. Whether it's Uddhav Thackeray or other leaders, we want the INDIA bloc to be active not just before the Lok Sabha elections, but even before," Raut said. (ANI)