The INDIA alliance prepares for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with an upcoming strategy meeting. Congress leaders discuss seat-sharing, campaign plans, and strengthening their political presence against rival electoral alliances.

INDIA Alliance Gears Up for 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' on Monday said the INDIA alliance would hold its first meeting on Tuesday (November 17) to discuss preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, following a preparatory meeting and review held earlier in the day.

Speaking to ANI about the reported seat-sharing numbers, Mishra said she could not confirm the figures, as the alliance's top leadership was engaged in discussions on the matter. "We have the first meeting of the alliance tomorrow.... I can't confirm these seat numbers on my own because our top leadership must have discussed it among themselves or provided a list. Yes, inputs were requested from all of us, including the state leaders," she said.

Mishra also played down the electoral significance of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh, citing his vote share in the state. "If you look at Owaisi ji's vote percentage in UP, it's below 0.5%. Many alliances have been made, and in politics, this kind of alliance happens before elections. In 2024, we saw how powerful, strong, and acceptable the INDIA alliance is. I think that the results for the INDIA alliance in 2027 will be even better than in 2024," she said.

Recently, Owaisi and Azad announced the formation of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The alliance has named Azad as its Chief Ministerial candidate and announced that it would contest all 403 Assembly constituencies together.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has also expressed confidence in the election results for the alliance. "There is no doubt that the alliance will get more than 250 seats, and the BJP won't cross the 100-seat mark," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders at 10, Rajaji Marg, in the national capital to discuss the party's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. Following the meeting, Kharge said the discussions focused on the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the polls would set a new direction for the country's politics.