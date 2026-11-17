Two suspects were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria for allegedly swapping ATM cards after distracting children and watching them enter their PINs. Police recovered 64 stolen ATM cards during the operation. CCTV captured the alleged fraud.

A routine ATM visit turned into a suspected fraud attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria after three alleged scammers were caught on CCTV targeting children. The footage reportedly shows the accused approaching children at an ATM and offering to help them with their transactions. While distracting them, the suspects allegedly watched them enter their ATM PINs and secretly swapped their bank cards. The fraudsters reportedly used this trick to steal the original cards without raising suspicion, leaving the victims vulnerable to financial fraud.

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CCTV Footage Helps Police Crack Fraud Case

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and acted against the suspected fraudsters. Two accused were arrested during the operation, while authorities recovered 64 stolen ATM cards from their possession. The CCTV footage has brought attention to the alleged modus operandi, in which scammers exploit people's trust by pretending to offer assistance during ATM transactions. Further details about the total amount of money allegedly stolen and the identities of the victims are awaited.

Police Warn Against Sharing ATM PINs

The incident has once again highlighted the need for caution while using ATMs, particularly among children and elderly people. Customers are advised not to accept unsolicited help from strangers, share their PINs or hand over their ATM cards to anyone. Banks and authorities regularly warn users to cover the keypad while entering their PIN and remain alert to suspicious activity around ATMs. The recovery of 64 cards has also raised concerns about the scale of the alleged fraud operation.